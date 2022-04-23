Volunteers make big impact for kidsIn recognition of April as Volunteer Appreciation Month, Big Brothers Big Sisters is thanking its community partners.
According to the organization, volunteer “Bigs” spending time with kids “are making a huge impact in the lives of young people simply by being a friend.”
To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters and how you can volunteer in the Carbon County community, call Marlana at 307-460-7082 or visit BBBSWYO.org.
Face masks no longer required on UW busesIn response to a federal judge’s ruling, masks are no longer required for people riding University of Wyoming Transit Service buses.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate on airlines and other forms of public transportation. As a result, the White House says the mask order is no longer in effect.
In a statement announcing the change in policy, UW says it continues to support people who choose to wear masks, and the only places they are now required — through May 13 — are UW offices where occupants request them and in health care settings.
BLM issues notice for oil, gas lease saleFollowing an injunction from the Western District of Louisiana, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office on Monday issued a final environmental assessment and sale notice for a June 21-22 lease sale.
Monday’s notice incorporates recommendations from the Department of the Interior’s Report on the Federal Oil and Gas Leasing Program, as well as other reports issued by the Governmental Accountability Office and Congressional Budget Office, according to a news release.
The BLM is applying a first-ever increased royalty rate of 18.75% for the leases sold in the current competitive lease sales, in keeping with rates charged by states and private landowners.
The BLM Wyoming State Office will move forward with its modified proposed action, Alternative 3, as analyzed in DOI-BLM-WY-0000-2021-0003-EA, by offering 129 parcels containing about 131,771 acres of public minerals. The parcels will be offered at the online oil and gas lease sale, which can be accessed at www.energynet.com.
Top baby names: Olivia and OliverWhile Olivia remained as Wyoming’s most common name for newborn girls in 2021, the very similar name of Oliver was the top choice for boys, according to Vital Statistics Services, part of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).
For girls, Olivia was followed by Charlotte and Amelia. Emma, Evelyn and Harper tied as the fourth most popular names with Sophia, Elizabeth, Ava and Lucy rounding out the top ten.
For boys, Oliver was followed by Liam, Henry and Lincoln. Owen, Noah, William and Wyatt tied as the fifth most popular.
There were 6,232 births to Wyoming mothers last year compared with 6,132 in 2020. The high over the past decade was 2015 with 7,678 resident births.
Twine program to ID weed-free hayA new color twine has been approved to be used on weed-free hay certified by the North American Invasive Species Management Association, in partnership with Wyoming Weed and Pest Control.
Hay bound with bright blue and orange twine will be marked as weed free. Previously, weed-free hay was identified with purple and yellow twine. It may still be common to see the old twine color as it is phased out. The new orange and blue twine can only be purchased by the WWPC to provide to certified hay producers.
The weed-free twine program is expected to help limit the spread of noxious weeds through the movement of forage or hay. Many federal and state lands require certified weed-free forage.
“It’s important to use weed-free forage whenever possible,” said Larry Smith, WWPC president. “It ensures that it’s free of invasive weeds and helps offset the billions of dollars that it takes to control those weeds. It helps us keep Wyoming’s natural beauty alive.”
Noxious weeds are increasingly damaging to the landscape and livestock in Wyoming. Invasive weeds are usually unpalatable and sometimes poisonous to livestock. Additionally, the management of invasive weeds in the United States costs upwards of $130 billion each year. Certifying hay or buying certified weed-free hay prevents the spread and can lower the cost of prevention.
Visit wyoweed.org to find certified weed-free hay or how to get your products weed-free certified.