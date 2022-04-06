Wyoming Open Pool Tournament returns this weekend
The annual Wyoming Open Pool Tournament returns to the Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga for its 14th year Thursday through Sunday.
This four-day tournament is divided into four divisions of Masters, Expert, Classic and Sportsman to give every skill level a chance to compete. Players younger than 18 will compete with adults in the various brackets appropriate to their skill level. This year about a half dozen kids are signed up.
This event is a regular stop for Billiard Congress of American Hall of Fame members because of the sizable prize money. However, this year’s tournament dates have resulted in scheduling conflicts with both national and international contests. As a result, the only professional pool player available to attend, as of press time, is Rodney “The Rocket” Morris.
This year’s tournament has 150 players registered with an entry fee of $30 per player and up depending on the division level of play. There is a table fee for each contest entered. All officially sanctioned contests will be played at the Community Center and the Recreation Center.
The tournament gathers players from across Wyoming as well as from seven states this year, said director Mark Osborne.
All entry fees plus an additional $13,000 in prize money will be given out this year. This contest charges no administration, table or green fees. Last year’s payout was more than $24,000, said Osborne. The 24 winners each get a plaque and all entrants get a free T-shirt.
There are three contests played on 22 tables over four days. Scotch Doubles, Single Elimination and the eight-ball/Saratoga competition. These contests will begin Thursday evening and end with the finals Sunday.
This Wyoming Open contest will be livestreamed on ontherailtv.com for those who can’t attend.
This event has about 50 sponsors that provide $5,000 of the prize money, along with the Carbon County Visitors Council that provides $4,000 in funding each year. This event is put on in association with the Saratoga Lions Club and local businessman Ed Glode.
For more information, contact Osborne at 307-710-1447 or e-mail wyomingopen@gmail.com.
Prescribed burns planned for Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests
In the coming weeks, USDA Forest Service fire staff will look for windows of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns in four areas of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.
Daily decisions to burn will be dependent on fuel and weather condition alignment.
If conditions are favorable, burning could happen at multiple locations this spring. Planned burn operation locations include the Pole Mountain and Divide Peak areas in Wyoming and Slack-Weiss and Steamboat Springs areas in Colorado.
For the most up-to-date information pertaining to exact dates, times and locations, follow official social media pages @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.
In general, burn areas will vary in size consisting of anywhere from a couple acres to few hundred acres at a time. Cumulative acres planned to be burned this spring will total about 2,300 across the four operations.
Dispersed recreation in the burn areas may be impacted. Staff will be making personal contact with recreationists regarding any temporary closures. Signs will be placed on adjacent roads notifying the public of the burns as necessary. Fire staff from the Forest Service will continue to monitor the burned areas following the operations.
Staff will primarily use drip torches to carry out the burning. For safety and effectiveness, operations will not be initialized if weather conditions are unfavorable. Necessary smoke permits will be obtained through state entities and adhered to throughout the project.
Prescribed burning is a versatile forest management tool that can mimic historically natural fire disturbances, reduce hazardous fuels buildup, and improve habitat for a variety of wildlife. Minimal and managed smoke from prescribed fires now helps prevent the potential for more unpredictable and hazardous wildfire smoke in the future.
Application period open for elk shed antler hunt
JACKSON (WNE) — An application process has been added for those interested in participating in this year’s antler hunt on the National Elk Refuge.
The application period begins runs through April 15 for people who would like to search for shed antlers at the event beginning May 1.
“As in years past, participants will be placed in sequential order and led, via motorcade, by the JPD to the Elk Refuge Road,” a town of Jackson press release said. “Shed antler collection and the refuge road will remain closed until 6 a.m. on May 1 when the hunt begins.”
Jackson Police Chief Michelle Weber told the Jackson Hole Daily that the new application process is just another layer of organization added to help the antler hunt run smoothly.
For years, Weber pointed out, people would park and camp out along Broadway Avenue in East Jackson for days leading up to the event, “and then you had to worry about people going to the restroom and garbage being left in people’s yards, and ... parking complaints all night long.”
“And so that was kind of how, a couple years ago, that’s what led us to go, ‘OK, let’s consolidate everybody at least in the fairgrounds,’ ” she added.
Having vehicles line up in a queue at the Teton County Fairgrounds the past couple of years has helped, Weber said, but this new system will prevent them from arriving on the grounds days ahead of time, a drain on JPD resources.
Now, they will arrive April 30 and line up according to their assigned numbers — with 1 to 50 in the first group, 51 to 100 in the second, and so on — before being led to the refuge the next morning.
For more information, visit JacksonWY.gov/civicalerts.
Statewide program asks gardeners to ‘grow a little extra’
SHERIDAN (WNE) — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative will partner with University of Wyoming Extension for a second year to encourage Wyomingites to “grow a little extra” for their neighbors in need of access to fresh produce around the state.
Last year’s campaign yielded over 10,000 pounds of fresh garden produce donated for distribution around the state to local anti-hunger organizations. Fresh produce is difficult and costly for the food pantry system to procure, and this project encourages people from across the state to participate in this Wyoming solution to hunger.
The Grow a Little Extra campaign will target three groups in Wyoming: home gardeners who can “grow a little extra” to share with local food pantries, existing community gardens who can dedicate one or two sections to growing food specifically for local food distribution agencies, and churches or community organizations that want to start a new garden to grow food for the community.
“The Cent$ible Nutrition Program and UW Extension values the partnership with the First Lady’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative to increase access to locally grown fresh produce to people in need,” said Cent$ible Nutrition State Director Mindy Meuli.
Wyoming residents are encouraged to grow an extra row or two and donate the produce to their local extension office, where it will be weighed and distributed to local anti-hunger organizations.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative has also distributed seed packets to all 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation for those interested in picking them up free at their local extension office.
Lastly, infrastructure grants are available from Wyoming Hunger Initiative for organizations wishing to expand an existing community garden or start a new one to grow produce specifically for sharing with families and organizations in need.
Barrasso leads legislation to establish national strategic uranium reserve
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, has joined three other senators in introducing the National Opportunity to Restore Uranium Supply Services In America (NO RUSSIA) Act of 2022.
Co-sponsors of the NO RUSSIA Act include Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota.
The legislation would authorize the Department of Energy to establish a national strategic uranium reserve, according to a Thursday news release from Barrasso’s office. It would also increase domestic uranium production, conversion and enrichment to ensure existing U.S. nuclear reactors have sufficient fuel to continue operating.
“Having access to American produced uranium is critical to both our energy and national security,” Barrasso said in the release. “We cannot be reliant on our adversaries for fuel we have here at home. My legislation will jumpstart America’s nuclear fuel supply chain. It will increase demand for Wyoming uranium and ensure America will always have the fuel it needs to power our nuclear reactors.”
Barrasso’s office expects that a House version of this bill could be introduced next week, according to a spokesperson. “This bill was developed with broad industry stakeholder support, including from the Uranium Producers of America,” she wrote in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Barrasso “looks forward to working with industry and members in both chambers to make this a bipartisan effort.”
The bill number is S-3978. Read the text of the bill online at https://tinyurl.com/uranium-reserve-bill.
This new legislation is connected to Barrasso’s bill, S-3856, according to his spokesperson. That earlier proposal would bar importing to the U.S. uranium from the Russian federation.
Alzheimer’s Association to expand rural outreach
The Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming has received a $25,000 grant from the Daniels Fund to expand the association’s outreach efforts in rural Wyoming.
The one-year grant will provide the association with resources to reach into underserved communities across the state. Community forums will be one tool to meet with local residents to raise awareness of the programs and services provided at no charge to Wyoming families.
The association also will be looking to increase the involvement of volunteers across the state to deliver educational programs and to expand support groups.
“This grant will enable us to better serve the 10,000 Wyomingites living with Alzheimer’s disease, as well as the more than 16,000 loved ones who provide care and support for them,” said Quique Girones, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming, in a news release. “We are very grateful to the Daniels Fund for these much-needed resources.”
Established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, the Daniels Fund is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program and ethics initiative.