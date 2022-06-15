Gordon works toward solutions for high fuel prices
Responding to surging gas and diesel prices, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the formation of a Gas and Diesel Price Working Group that will focus on ways to find relief for consumers feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs.
The working group includes members of the governor’s cabinet, representatives of the transportation and agricultural sectors, citizens and legislators.
“Fuel prices have hit yet another high this past week, driving inflation affecting our seniors, veterans and all Wyoming citizens,” Gordon said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. “Yet, all we hear out of Washington, D.C., is that it’s someone else’s fault, and there’s no end in sight. Here in Wyoming, we need to look for any possible way we can provide some relief for our citizens.
“I’m committed to considering any and all possible ways, including tax reductions, to provide some quick relief for consumers.”
The working group is tasked to examine a wide range of options and seek out any relief that will reduce the price at the pump of gasoline, diesel and other related products impacted by higher fuel prices in the state.
“It is no secret that the Biden administration’s failed economic policies have directly contributed to inflation,” Gordon added. “Americans are experiencing the direct consequences of President Biden’s bungled energy policy – from the president’s 2020 executive order banning oil and gas leasing on federal lands, to its dogmatic insistence on regulation over innovation to address the issues we face today. Americans are hurting and need some relief.”
Hageman endorsed by Gun Owners of America
U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman was endorsed Thursday by Gun Owners of America, a non-profit organization representing two million Americans and with a mission to preserve and defend Second Amendment rights.
Hageman is challenging incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, who she said in her announcement she believes has stopped representing Wyoming and focused her energies on a person war on former President Donald Trump and the “illegitimate January 6th Committee.”
GOA National Director of Hunter’s Programs Mark Jones issued a statement saying Hageman has earned the organization’s support because of a 100% score on its Second Amendment rights survey, and her long history of standing against federal overreach through her work as a constitutional attorney.
“She has a track record of fighting for Wyoming against an out-of-control Federal Government, and those qualities have never been more important than now given the threats we face from the Biden Administration,” he said.
Hageman responded that it was an honor to receive the support of from GOA, which she considers tireless advocates for the constitutional rights of Wyoming residents and all Americans. The Republican candidate believes the Second Amendment is about more than just hunting, she said it’s about the ability of law-abiding to protect themselves and their families.
“In Wyoming, we understand and revere these rights, and as a constitutional attorney I know they are under greater assault today than perhaps at any other point in our history,” she said.
Buffalo man killed in Marine crash in California
BUFFALO (WNE) — Former Buffalo man, Seth Rasmuson, was among the five Marines killed when an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California on Wednesday.
Rasmuson graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death to the Bulletin.
According to a statement from the Marines on Thursday, the Marines were assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 39 at Camp Pendleton. Their MV-22B Osprey crashed during a training exercise in southern California.
“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap,” said Maj. Gen. Bradford Gering, the commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, in a statement. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”
According to the statement, recovery of the aircraft’s wreckage is underway and an investigation has begun. The Marine Corps Osprey, a hybrid airplane and helicopter, is primarily used to transport troops and equipment.
WyVA graduates say hello and goodbye at graduation
LUSK (WNE) — The largest graduating class from the Wyoming Virtual Academy chattered and laughed, nervously adjusting their caps and gowns and smiling for pictures, just like any other graduating class found all over Wyoming every spring.
What makes this class unique is that many of the students have never met in person.
They have listened to each other in virtual classrooms all year. Some of them have seen each other in videos. They have labored through classes and shared memories of studying and hard homework assignments. Some of the students may have met in person for small group field trips.
By and large, though, most of them were meeting both each other and their teachers and administrators for the first time — on the same day the school prepared to tell its graduates good-bye.
More than five-hundred attendees filled the auditorium of the Niobrara County High School on May 21 to celebrate the 66 students receiving their diplomas.
Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder spoke at the graduation ceremony, telling graduates he was “reassured based on those students here today that the future of Wyoming is bright.”
Following the ceremony a reception was held for all graduates and attendees at the Niobrara fairgrounds.
Precinct of 1: County now has 2 such districts
CHEYENNE (WNE) — As of early May, two precincts in Laramie County had only one registered voter in them.
While numbers may change before the primary election on Aug. 16, the anomaly is an on-the-ground representation of challenges facing election officials in Wyoming. It also is a situation that isn’t unique to the county in which the state Capitol sits.
“You take a census block, and there are 35 people in it, but that includes children up to adults. It is possible that you may have one, two or three voters in there, and the rest of the people that are part of that census block are not voters,” explained Mary Lankford with the County Clerks’ Association of Wyoming.
During the post-2020 census redistricting process in the most recent legislative session, lawmakers spent hours discussing “split ballots,” where a precinct boundary is split by redistricting lines, creating the need for a second ballot for that area.
While a precinct with one registered voter in it is not the same as a split ballot, it does call into question that voter’s right to confidentiality.
“It has to do with the protection of that voter’s secret ballot. You generate one voter in an area, and you know how he has voted when you tally votes. It is a big deal when you only have a few people in a district,” Lankford said.
Precincts are determined every two years based on previous voter data, and must be approved by Wyoming’s county commissioners, Lankford said.
On May 4, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners approved a list of 40 precincts, two with only one registered voter – Republicans, in both cases – in them.