CCHEC hosts open house meet-and-greet
The Carbon County Higher Education Center will hold an open house meet-and-greet to welcome new Executive Director Jennifer Moore. The event will be at the center, 1650 Harshman St., from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. The public is invited.
Moore was announced the new executive director for CCHEC in March after being the interim director for eight months. During that time, she led CCHEC in the process of creating the new strategic plan that focuses on enhancing the programs that are being offered, engaging the community, growing partnerships and adapting to the ever-changing community and student needs.
The new plan highlights the core priorities for continued growth and success in serving the community. It also focuses on ways to meet and exceed the expectations of today’s students and helping them be successful in their educational goals.
“I am happy to provide our community with the details of our new strategic plan and about the exciting work that has gone on behind the scenes to bring this plan to life,” Moore said.
An open house also will be held at the CCHEC LSRV Education Center in Baggs on Oct. 13.
BLM OKs segments of Gateway West Transmission Line
The Bureau of Land Management announced Friday that the agency has issued the final construction approval for two 230-kilovolt segments of the Gateway West Transmission Line.
Each of the segments begin near Glenrock: a new 60-mile transmission line beginning at the Windstar Substation and a rebuild of a 58-mile line beginning at the Dave Johnson Power Plant. Both lines terminate at the Shirley Basin Substation in Carbon County, and will run parallel to each other through most of the project area.
These two transmission lines, commonly referred to as “D-1”, represent the second phase of the 1,000-mile Gateway West Transmission Line Project that will ultimately connect the substations near Glenrock to the Hemingway Substation near Boise, Idaho. The first phase of the project was constructed in 2019 and consists of 160 miles of 230-kilovolt and 500-kilovolt transmission lines that connect the Shirley Basin Substation to the Jim Bridger Substation in Sweetwater County. The remaining segments of Gateway West will be completed over the next few years.
The Gateway West Transmission Line Project will support approximately 90 construction jobs and help integrate up to 765 megawatts of new renewable energy resources into the grid while also ensuring reliability of existing generation resources. Building transmission lines will help deliver cleaner and cheaper electricity that lowers costs for families and consumers. The Gateway West project is part of PacifiCorp’s Energy Gateway Transmission Expansion, a multi-year investment plan to add approximately 2,000 miles of new transmission lines across the West.
“Along with the Gateway South Transmission Line Project, this is the second transmission project I’ve been able to approve here in Wyoming, and I couldn’t be prouder of the BLM staff and our strong partnership with the state of Wyoming and the project’s proponent, PacifiCorp,” BLM Wyoming State Director Andrew Archuleta said in a news release. “These projects take years of work and coordination to ensure they are completed responsibly and with input from the public and our state and federal partners. Projects like this bring good-paying jobs to communities in Wyoming and across the West and illustrates the BLM’s commitment to modernizing the nation’s infrastructure.”The BLM worked with PacifiCorp, federal partners and the state of Wyoming to establish an innovative and collaborative approach to mitigating impacts caused by the construction of the lines, according to the release. This approach will fund and establish processes for selecting mitigation projects to offset impacts to wildlife, greater sage-grouse and other resources within the project area.
Additional information, including the National Environmental Policy Act documents, can be found on the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/65164/510. For more information on the Gateway West Transmission Line Project, contact BLM Wyoming Deputy State Director of Communications Brad Purdy at 307-775-6015
Wyo. Military Department to host Retiree Conference
On Friday and Saturday the Wyoming Military Department will host its annual Retiree Conference for Wyoming National Guard retirees, spouses and surviving spouses at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., Cheyenne.
Friday events begin at 3:30 p.m. with registration and a provider fair. A light dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by a brief for attendees from senior leaders on current events within the Wyoming National Guard at 6 p.m.
Saturday events include a light breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by updates from Wyoming AARP, Survivor Outreach Services, Tricare, the Wyoming Veterans Commission and the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Staff from the Cheyenne Old West Museum will be present for a history lesson. Attendees will also be offered assistance with estate planning, and have the opportunity to receive an updated ID card, if coordinated in advance. Events will conclude at 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, or to RSVP, contact Kenton Franklin by email at kenton.franklin@wyo.gov or by phone at 307-630-4062. Saturday events will be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NHY4XHaaC4.
Governor to convene Mental Health Summit
Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Thursday that the governor will convene a Mental Health Summit on Oct. 11 in Casper.
“Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation,” Gordon said in a news release. “In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions. Building partnerships and enhancing collaboration will help deliver timely services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help.”
Encompassing a holistic approach, Gordon, alongside members of the legislative and judicial branches, is set to discuss the state of mental health in Wyoming. Bringing together various perspectives from community partners, private providers and state leaders, panel discussions will highlight current efforts and the development of a common agenda for addressing mental health and substance abuse in Wyoming.
The keynote speaker, Rob Anda, developer of the Adverse Childhood Experiences research and founder of ACE Interface, will lead a panel discussion highlighting the importance of establishing trauma-responsive communities.
The summit is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nicolaysen Art Museum, 400 E. Collins Drive, Casper.
With support from the Hughes Charitable Foundation and Align, the summit is free of charge and open to anyone with an interest in learning how we can collectively move forward to improve mental health for all Wyoming residents. Attendees are requested to register at https://bit.ly/governors-mh-summit.