WYDOT reminder: Signs illegal along highways
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued a reminder that advertising signs cannot be placed in the state right of way.
“With the upcoming elections, we’ve seen an increase in the number of signs our maintenance crews are having to remove from the right-of-way fence or from the right of way itself,” WYDOT area maintenance supervisor Mike Hitshew of Lander said in a news release. “Whoever owns the sign has two weeks to claim the sign, and then we dispose of the sign if it is not claimed.”
Wyoming Statute 24-10-104 states that outdoor advertising must meet certain conditions for placement. Fines and even jail time can be inflicted on those who don’t comply with the law.
“This applies to political candidates, real estate representatives and residents advertising garage sales. Posting these signs along roadways is illegal within the right of way of rural highways and interstates,” Hitshew said in the release. “The signs can become a real problem for motorists, both by restricting line of sight and creating a potential collision hazard.”
This procedure also applies to people who erect private memorials within the state right of way or decorate an existing roadside memorial sign.
Business people and citizens who believe their signs may have been removed by WYDOT crews may contact the nearest WYDOT maintenance office to make arrangements to pick up the signs.
Champion drum and bugle corps to present free show
University of Wyoming is the preseason home to the Blue Devils, one of the most decorated drum and bugle corps in Drum Corps International.
The competitive marching band and drumline is spending three weeks practicing for its summer competition season at UW. Through June 18, the group will practice at War Memorial Stadium from about 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and can be heard for blocks away surrounding the campus.
Since 1975, the Blue Devils have placed no lower than fifth in the nation in DCI competition, and have finished either first or second the past 13 seasons (pre-pandemic) and are the reigning champions.
As a thank-you to the community, the Blue Devils will host a free public performance of the drum and bugle corps’ competition show at War Memorial Stadium on June 18.
Director Patrick Seidling recommends spectators arrive early, with a pre-show happing about 8-8:30 p.m. with the show at 9.
For more information, visit bluedevils.org.
Small business workshop offers pandemic strategies
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drastically change local, national and global economies, many are left with one question: What’s next?
Finding and answer to this question is especially important for small business owners. Shoppers have changed how they consume products and services and how they determine which businesses to support.
To continue to thrive, business owners need to be sure of their next steps and how they can fit into the economic landscape of a post-pandemic economy.
That’s the subject of an upcoming virtual Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network webinar titled “Finding Your Competitive Advantage in a Post-COVID Economy.”
The daylong June 30 seminar will feature three breakout sessions:
• 10-11 a.m.: How a remarkable customer experience can be your best sales and marketing strategy.
• Noon to 1 p.m.: Wyoming SBDC advisor panel Q&A: What worked for Wyoming business owners during the pandemic?
• 2-3 p.m.: A guide for retail renewal requires “secret sauce.”
The workshops are free to attend. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2s3pm29u.
Maverik raises $764,000 for Red Cross Ukraine relief
A Western U.S. chain of gas stations and convenience stores has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to help people affected by Russia’s war in Ukraine. A chunk of the funds come from Wyoming customers.
Last week, Maverik announced that it had helped raise almost $764,000 as part of its five-week “Round Up Your Change” cash register donation program. It said this money will go to the American Red Cross network.
As many retailers do at their cash registers and points of sale where customers pay for merchandise, Maverik gave customers and employees the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar. These specific donations raised nearly $414,000 from patrons, while Maverik had offered an initial donation of $50,000, and it has matched the “Round Up” contribution with $300,000.
In Wyoming, money also was contributed through the program.
“Nearly $31,000 was raised in customer donations throughout Wyoming stores,” a Maverik spokesperson wrote in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
The company has 31 stores in Wyoming.