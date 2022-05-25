Veterans assistance available in Albany, Carbon counties
A state veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct outreach services throughout the state.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and families to discuss state and federal benefits, claims or health care and/or file claims. She’s based in Laramie at 3817 Beech St. Suite 100 and will travel to other locations next month.
• June 8 and 22: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Rawlins Workforce Center, 1703 Edinburgh St.
• June 10 and 15: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Laramie Readiness Center, 4750 Highway 130.
Study is available by appointment most weekdays. Contact her at 307-399-1821.
WyomingPBS producing series on state’s mental health crisis
The Mountain West is in the grips of a full blown mental health crisis, and Wyoming is ground zero. Stigma in isolated rural communities prevents people from seeking help, but with addiction, suicide and PTSD devastating the state, it is time to start a conversation.
Wyoming PBS has recognized this issue and has contracted with Alpheus Media to create a six-part series addressing this important topic. “A State of Mind: Confronting Our Mental Health Crisis” traces patient journeys, weaving expert interviews and man-on-the-street commentary to examine solutions to Wyoming’s mental health crisis.
“Far too many of our friends, family and neighbors – both children and adults – are not getting the mental health care they deserve,” said Diane Gore, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming president and CEO, in a news release. “I’m hopeful (this series) will encourage more people to ask for help if they’re struggling and reduce the stigma about mental health across Wyoming.”
The first episode, titled “The Cowboy Code,” takes a look at the stigma around mental health, which can stop people from getting treatment. The Cowboy Code premiered Friday on WyomingPBS, with an encores at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and again at noon Sunday. The show also can be viewed online at wyomingpbs.org.
Local agency part of national effort for child safety
From the moment the report of a missing child comes in, to the resolution of the case, every action taken has the potential to make the difference between a successful recovery or a tragic outcome.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children developed the Missing Kids Readiness Program to promote best practices for responding to calls of missing, abducted, and sexually exploited children. Emergency call centers and law enforcement agencies are recognized for meeting essential training and policy elements demonstrating preparedness for responding to a missing child incident.
To meet the requirements of the program, the Laramie/Albany County Records and Communications Center has worked with NCMEC on the local missing child policy to ensure it met the critical elements of the national model. In addition, the manager, supervisors, training officers and dispatchers completed the training required for membership.
To learn more about NCMEC and the Missing Kids Readiness Program, visit https://tinyurl.com/38sym7tr.
Agencies announce policies for e-bikes on public lands
The Medicine Bow Routt-National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland has developed a web-based resource page that will help determine where, when and how electric bicycles, also known as e-bikes, may be used.
The page at https://tinyurl.com/twhv53uh highlights local regulations, safety tips, and national guidance for the popular recreation activity.
The agencies categorize all classes of e-bikes as motorized vehicles. As such, e-bikes must stay on motorized roads and trails, which can be found on our Motorized Vehicle Use Maps. It is the visitor’s responsibility to know where they are and what types of restrictions there may be when accessing public lands.
Visitors with questions about roads and trails on the MBRTB should contact a local Ranger District Office.
- Brush Creek-Hayden Ranger District, Saratoga, 307-326-5258
- Douglas Ranger District, Douglas, 307-358-4690
- Hahns Peak-Bears Ears Ranger District, Steamboat Springs, Colo., 970-870-2299
- Forest Supervisor’s Office & Laramie Ranger District, Laramie, 307-745-2300
- Parks Ranger District, Walden, Colo., 970-723-2700
- Yampa Ranger District, Yampa, Colo., 970-638-4516
Additional resources are available on our website and social media: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.
Free state parks passes for students and family
For the seventh year, Wyoming State Parks is joining with state and federal partners to sponsor and promote “Every Kid in a Park.”
The “Every Kid in a Park” program provides every fourth grader nationwide the opportunity to obtain a pass that grants the student and their family free admission to more than 2,000 federally managed lands, including national parks, monuments, forests, wildlife refuges and more.
Fourth graders, as well as parents and educators, can get passes by visiting the program’s website at www.everykidoutdoors.gov.
As a complement to the federal program, Wyo Parks will honor the “Every Kid in a Park” passes through Aug. 31. Passes are good for free entrance/day use at any Wyoming state parks, historic sites or recreation areas.
For more information, contact Wyo Parks headquarters at 307-777-6323.
Gordon named Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission’s chair
The Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission has named Gov. Mark Gordon as its chairman.
He was voted to be the IOGCC chair this week, according to a state of Wyoming announcement. He will succeed the current chair, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, in October.
The IOGCC is a multi-state government agency chartered by Congress in 1935. It includes 38 states; all of the states adjoining ours, as well as Wyoming, are members, according to the commission’s website. The commission is meant to be its member states’ “collective voice on oil and gas issues, as well as advocating for state leadership in governing oil and gas resources,” said a Thursday news release from the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
In that announcement, and in a similar one from his own office, Gordon said that he looks “forward to the opportunity to lead the ongoing effort to champion state-led efforts and leadership when it comes to addressing emerging technologies, regulatory issues and resource stewardship.”
Gordon also is chairman of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.