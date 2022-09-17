State test averages down in English and science
Newly released results show that Wyoming students’ scores in some subjects have dropped, while they rose for another subject area. This appears to fit a national trend of declining measures of student performance, which experts blame on learning and other disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021-22 school year Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and Wyoming ALternate Assessment (WY-ALT) results revealed students across the state saw decreases in their proficient and advanced scores for English Language Arts and science. They rose slightly in math.
The average proficient and advanced score among grades three through 10 was 53.1%, which was a decrease from the previous school year’s average of 53.9%. Students in the same grades dropped from 47.4% to 47.3% in science, and rose from 48% to 48.3% in math.
Wyoming Department of Education officials said in a statement the results indicate areas of growth and proficiency rates at individual grade levels within each content year. To see scores, go to edu.wyoming.gov/data/assessment-reports.
“Wyoming educators have done a tremendous job ensuring student learning continued through the pandemic,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said in the news release. “Although there are areas where results decreased slightly for a second year, overall they were less than three percent compared to the state results prior to the pandemic. Wyoming’s commitment to keeping students in the classroom continues to be reflected in these assessment results.”In addition to the WY-TOPP results, the 2022 state, district and school-level results for the ACT college entrance exam taken by juniors in high school were released. The average composite score decreased from 19 to 18.6 from the previous year, with the highest score possible being 36. The scores for English dropped from 17.8 to 17.4, math from 18.8 to 18.4, reading from 19.8 to 19.1 and science from 19.3 to 19.1.
The WY-TOPP and WY-ALT assessments are administered through an adaptive online platform. Students in grades 3-10 took the WY-TOPP and WY-ALT summative assessments for math and ELA. Grade 3, 5, 7 and 9 students were also assessed in writing on WY-TOPP.WY-TOPP, WY-ALT, ACCESS for ELLs, and ACT results will be used to inform accountability determinations to be released Sept. 14.
Average gas prices down slightly last week
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have declined 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 26.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.09 per gallon Sunday. The most expensive was $4.79, a difference of $1.70 per gallon between the two locations.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to
GasBuddy’s data comes from weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Deer population a concern for Rock Springs residents
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A Rock Springs resident voiced her concerns pertaining to the deer population following a presentation given by a representative from Wyoming Game and Fish during the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Rock Springs resident Sharrie Paoli, who lives on Hillcrest Drive, said that the deer have increased in number and have continued to show up in her yard.
“This year is horrendous,” she said. “I can’t keep the deer out of the yard.”
Paoli recited a list of repellents she has used to try to keep the deer away, none of which seem to work. The deer have damaged the fence in her yard, as well as apple trees, grass and flowers, she said.
Andy Roosa from Wyoming Game and Fish had just completed a presentation on ways to lower the population of deer in Rock Springs.
He said to remove deer from the city limits, the council would have to apply for a Wyoming Game and Fish Chapter 56 Lethal Removal permit. Most towns choose to perform a deer count first to get a rough estimate of how many deer should be removed.
“Deer must be taken with the most humane method available, which is normally just with a firearm,” he said.
According to Roosa, all deer have to be retrieved and field dressed under the permit.
A CWD sample has to be submitted to the state vet lab. If the test comes back negative, the deer must be donated for consumption on a donation coupon provided by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. All of the antlers have to be given to the Game and Fish for disposal.
Council member Keaton West pointed to the drought as a factor to the reason why deer are coming into town to search for food and water. West also said that city residents putting out water and food for the deer doesn’t help the matter.
Drone finds drunk driver hiding in field
AFTON (WNE) — A man charged with driving while under the influence was located with a drone after he crashed and fled the scene.
The crash occurred Sunday evening on US 89 near the Wolf Den Motel between Thayne and Etna. According to the responding officer, John Timothy Robinson, 41, was traveling south, misjudged the turn and pulled into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Victoria Trefren, 19, of Thayne.
Robinson has a local address in Etna but is from Michigan. He is working temporarily in the area, according to the officer.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, witnesses stated Robinson’s driving was erratic prior to the accident before pulling out in front of Trefren.
After the cars came to rest, Robinson fled the scene on foot and attempted to hide in a nearby field. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was able to use a recently acquired state-of-the-art infrared drone to quickly locate Mr. Robinson.
Officials on the scene observed he appeared to be intoxicated and was subsequently charged with driving under the influence, as well as failing to report an accident, fleeing the scene of an accident and driving with an open container of alcohol.
Robinson was transported to a medical facility before being transferred to the Lincoln County Jail in Kemmerer.
No major injuries were reported despite the high rate of speed at the collision. The WHP commended the Lincoln County sheriff’s officers for their ability in locating the subject.
“It was dark with waist-high grass, and it would have been much more difficult to find him without their expertise,” WHP stated. “They deserve a lot of credit for quickly resolving this situation.”