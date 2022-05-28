Mosaic will combine talents for a Grand Reveal
Platte Valley Arts Council Inc. will hold a fundraiser for the Platte Valley Public Art Project. Creative people can buy a mosaic tile kit, paint their own design and then add it to a mosaic mural that will be displayed at the Grand Reveal Event on Sept. 3.
A mosaic is a collection of tiles that come together to create an overall piece of art. Each tile is an expression of its artist with a unique experience to share. When the diverse images come together, a piece of art is born.
For a carefully designed mosaic to come to life, each tile is painted with a tonal value for its specific place in the overall mural.
The tile kit costs $20 and contains a 6-inch canvas tile with a magnetic backing. You will also receive instructions, four paintbrushes and six acrylic paint colors in small paint pots.
Your completed painted tile is due back by Aug. 31 to be included in the project. The finished mural will be displayed from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 3 at Harmony Park on McCaffrey Street in Encampment.
After the temporary installation, artists may pick up their tiles at The Red Wagon from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 10 or 11.
Tiles can be bought at either The Red Wagon, 614 McCaffrey St. in Encampment, or Town & Country Realty, 403 S. First St. in Saratoga.
Worland woman announces bid for governor
WORLAND (WNE) — Worland Democrat Terry Livingston announced her bid for the state’s highest position on Monday.
Livingston told the Northern Wyoming News that she would be filing for governor on the Democratic ticket prior to Friday’s filing deadline.
Livingston ran on the Democratic ticket two years ago for State Senate District 20 seat, falling to Republican candidate Ed Cooper.
She said she ran two years ago for one of the same reasons she is running this year: to provide people with a choice and encourage people to vote, especially young voters.
Livingston wants to be a champion for women’s rights and health care —- especially women’s health care. She would also like to expand Medicaid and improve mental health care and suicide prevention in Wyoming.
Livingston was born and raised in California. As the daughter of a military man and during her own nine years in the Air Force, she traveled extensively, during which she learned about the health care system in other countries, she said.
She moved to Lander in 1992 and later to Cheyenne, where she began working for the Bureau of Land Management. She moved to Worland in 2011 and retired from the BLM as support service supervisor in 2016.
Livingston has no experience in an elected office, but she has been active in the community, serving on the Bighorn Basin Outdoor Recreation Collaborative, the Bighorn River Blueway Trail Committee, the Washakie County Visitors Council, the Washakie County Public Library board, and the Crisis Prevention and Response Center board. She was appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon to the Wyoming State School Facilities Commission.
Change in seasons comes with seat belt enforcement
Wyoming law enforcement is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt this spring during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket enforcement effort.
The national seat belt campaign coincides with the Memorial Day holiday through June 5.
“So far this year, 81% of fatal crashes have been with a motorist not wearing a seat belt,” said Interim Administrator Lt. Colonel Shannon Ratliff of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “I wish a ticket could change this high percentage and be the only consequence.
“Unfortunately, what we’re talking about is risking your life or the lives of your passengers when you or your passengers choose not to wear a safety belt. The Click It or Ticket campaign isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives. Taking a few seconds to buckle up could be the difference between life and death.”
In 2020 in Wyoming, 44 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes, and seat belt usage was only 82.5%. Nationally in 2020, 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States.
Call out for recalled Jif peanut butter
J.M. Smucker Co. has issued a voluntary recall of select Jif products sold in the United States for potential salmonella contamination.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include items with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by dates.
The recalled product lists consist of various sizes and types of peanut butter including Natural Creamy, Creamy, Reduced-Fat Creamy, Creamy Omega, Natural Crunchy, Crunchy, Natural, Natural Honey, No-Added Sugar, various squeeze pouches, to-go packs and more. Please visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8rmkr8to verify the list of all recalled products.
If consumers have products matching the above description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately.
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980.