Recovering from some of pandemic, Wyoming jobs picture is mixed
There was mixed economic news from the state Friday when it comes to jobs in Wyoming. And a similar pattern was observed in Laramie County.
The good news is that, between the fourth quarter of 2020 and that same three-month period at the end of last year, 7,017 jobs statewide were added, for 2.7% growth. Total payrolls rose by an even greater amount, up almost 11% to $382.5 million.
The downside? “Despite the recent job growth, employment has not returned to pre-pandemic levels,” said an announcement from the Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. “Total employment in fourth quarter 2021 was down approximately 9,300 jobs from fourth quarter 2019.”
The takeaway for one of the experts who wrote the report?
“The big picture is recovering from the pandemic job losses,” David Bullard, a senior economist who has been with the Research and Planning section since 1996, said by phone. “We’ve still got a ways to go. But things are improving.” He noted that overall, during a period of time spanning decades, the state’s trend is to usually have job growth.
In the final three months of last year, the state’s No. 2 economic sector, leisure and hospitality, had the biggest gain in jobs, adding 2,555 positions, or 8.0%. Energy is the No. 1 industry in the state. Mining, including oil and gas, gained 840 jobs, or 5.8% growth, the state reported.
Laramie County gained 1,304 jobs, for 2.8% growth. Total payroll increased by $54.5 million, an 8.7% boost.Employment grew in 16 of Wyoming’s 23 counties, the state found.
Employment in Converse County rose by 428 jobs, or 7.5%, for the biggest percentage rise among all Wyoming counties. Total payroll grew by $14.9 million, a whopping 17.7%. “Large job gains were seen in mining (including oil & gas; nearly 300 jobs),” the report said. Teton County added 1,369 jobs, a 7.3% gain, putting it No. 2 among counties in percentage increase.Carbon County had the biggest percentage decline in jobs, followed by Niobrara County, Bullard said.
UW announces spring commencement programs
A member of Wyoming’s congressional delegation, a renowned mountain guide and author, and the University of Wyoming’s president are keynote speakers for UW’s spring commencement ceremonies May 14.
They will be joined by three student speakers for ceremonies in UW’s Arena-Auditorium.
UW is scheduled to accord degrees upon 1,451 undergraduate students, 418 graduate students, 65 College of Law students and 43 School of Pharmacy students.
Each ceremony is scheduled to last about two hours, featuring a keynote speaker, student speaker, a reading of all graduates’ names and presentation of diplomas to each student. The ceremonies will be broadcast live at https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/2022SpringComm/.
The first ceremony, set for 8:30 a.m., is for undergraduate students graduating from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, the College of Health Sciences and the School of Energy Resources.
The College of Law ceremony is at 10 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
The ceremony for master’s and doctoral degree recipients starts at 12:15 p.m.
Beginning at 3:30 p.m., another ceremony is for undergraduate students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and the Office of Academic Affairs.
Meier announces bid for second term
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Late Friday afternoon, Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier formally announced by email that he is seeking re-election to the office he won four years ago.
The former Republican lawmaker said he is seeking a second term because he is committed to implementing an unprecedented level of financial expertise and professionalism in the State Treasurer’s Office for the people of Wyoming.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of our great state as Wyoming’s Treasurer, and it is my desire to continue providing effective leadership, solid returns and excellent service in managing the people’s investments,” Meier said.
Meier won election to his current post in November 2018 after serving 24 years in the Wyoming State Senate, and was sworn in as Wyoming’s 31st state treasurer on Jan. 7, 2019.
In the first three years of his term, the office’s investments grew from $20.12 billion to more than $25.05 billion. Those accounts provided hundred of millions of dollars each year to Wyoming’s general fund to address both essential and special interest needs of Wyoming taxpayers, while also bolstering the state’s education and workers’ compensation funds, according to the release.
“My goal has always been to keep government taxation and spending at its lowest possible level so that the private sector can thrive without needless government interference or burdensome taxes,” Meier said.
Girl taken from Alaska found in Gillette
CHEYENNE (WNE) — U.S. marshals and Gillette Police Department officers on Friday afternoon found a child kidnapped from Alaska earlier this spring.
The recovery followed the arrest of the noncustodial mother in Gillette, according to a U.S. Marshals Service announcement Friday.
While the child was not found with the mother at the time of the arrest, it was located later.
Autumn Wilson had been arrested April 19 on charges of custodial interference and kidnapping.
Wilson then was turned over to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office pending extradition to Alaska.
“This case is a great example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together,” said Randall Huff, U.S. Marshal for Wyoming. “We are very thankful this child was rescued unharmed and will soon be returned to the family.”Campbell commissioners OK pay raises, but not for selves
GILLETTE (WNE) — Those holding public office or running for elected positions in Campbell County have more at stake this election season.
Campbell County commissioners voted 4-to-1 this week in favor of raises for elected officials, upping the highest such salary to $145,000, the highest allowed by Wyoming statute. However, they agreed to keep their own $37,500 part-time salaries the same.
Commissioner Colleen Faber was the lone vote against the resolution. For the past 12 years, elected officials in Campbell County had their salaries capped at $100,000.
Legislation from earlier this year increased that threshold for elected officials to $145,000, or that of a Circuit Court judge.
Under the approved resolution, the county attorney will be paid $145,000, the maximum amount allowed by law, making him the highest paid official. The rest, other than the county coroner, will see a raise to $135,000.
They will also continue to get benefits available to county employees in addition to their pay.
The raises will take effect Jan. 1, 2023, and last through Dec. 31, 2026, which makes those running for county seats in this year’s election eligible for the upped rates once elected or re-elected.
Auditor Racines to seek second term
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines is pursuing her second term in the role.
“This office is important to this Republican party and important to the people of Wyoming,” Racines said. “During the last 3 ½ years, we walked our talk of fiscal accountability daily, with every step. We scrutinized every line item, every entry, every dollar.”
The state auditor is the chief accountant and payroll officer to the state. Racines, a licensed Certified Public Accountant and experienced auditor, was elected to the role in 2018.
Racines said she has promoted transparency during her first term. During her first 30 days in office, she produced and turned over six years of state expenditure data that had been previously unreleased due to litigation. She also launched wyopen.gov, a site that gives residents easy access to the state’s expenditure information.
Racines said she was proud of all she had accomplished and is looking forward to continuing that work into a second term.
“The last few years have been hard: hard on our businesses, hard on our families, hard on our bank accounts,” Racines said. “It’s more important than ever to maintain Wyoming’s fiscal health and think mindfully about our future. We have a job to do…I’m asking voters to let me do my part to move Wyoming forward.”
Racines, a Republican and fiscal conservative, received 73.2% of the vote during the 2018 general election against Democratic candidate Jeff Dockter. She is currently the only candidate who has announced her intention to run for the auditor position this year.