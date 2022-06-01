Highway 130 through the Snowy Range opens for season
The seasonal closure of a section of Wyoming Highway 130 through the Snowy Range has officially reopened for the summer.
Wyoming Department of Transportation crews from Laramie and Saratoga, with some assistance from Casper and Cheyenne crews, started work on the 12-mile stretch of the scenic byway in early May, with a target reopening date of Memorial Day weekend. Multiple rotary plows, snowcats and other heavy equipment were used to clear drifts of snow as tall as 15 feet.
Although the highway is now open to traffic, motorists — including bicyclists and motorcyclists — should stay alert as they travel through the mountain pass. Severe weather is still possible at higher elevations in late spring, including heavy, wet, intense snowstorms. Check road conditions before you travel at www.wyoroad.info or on the Wyoming 511 mobile app.
Tim Morton, WYDOT District 1 maintenance engineer, warns drivers to “be aware of melting snow along the roadway. The snow melt can refreeze at night, creating isolated hazardous slick spots, which may catch drivers off guard.”
Morton added tall snow banks may limit visibility around curves and can obscure signs, delineators or guardrail.
WYDOT maintenance crews will be in the area in the coming weeks to make repairs to items like guardrail or sign posts damaged by snow. Stay alert for workers in the area, and be prepared to slow down.
The highway is one of several high-elevation mountain roads in Wyoming that closes annually in late autumn, when relatively low traffic and deep snow accumulations render plowing operations impractical. The scenic byway, which tops out at 10,800 feet in the Snowy Range, closed for the winter season Nov. 11.
Last year, the highway opened May 21. WYO 130 opened May 18 in 2020, May 25 in 2019, May 21 in 2018 and on May 25 in both 2017 and 2016.
Overnight camping nixed in Mullen Fire area
The U.S. Forest Service has announced temporary camping prohibition along the North Platte River on the west side of the Snowy Range, Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.
The order was put in place last week because of a high probability for life-threatening hazards from post-wildfire conditions, according to a USFS press release.
“Until adequate vegetation is firmly re-established, there remains a high probability of flash flooding in some drainages impacted by the Mullen Fire,” said Forest Supervisor Russ Bacon. “We witnessed flooding last year and expect that to continue. The safety of forest visitors remains our priority.”
Overnight camping is prohibited on USFS lands within 1,000 feet of the centerline of the North Platte River from where it flows across the Routt National Forest boundary south of the Routt Access trailhead.
This includes areas in northcentral Colorado and southeast Wyoming.
Cheney says she’s tested positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.
“While I am fully vaccinated and boosted, I received a positive test result for COVID-19 early Wednesday morning,” she tweeted later that day. “I am currently experiencing mild symptoms and will follow the CDC’s guidance as I continue to work on behalf of the people of Wyoming.”
Here in Laramie County, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the COVID-19 community level to be low, according to the agency’s website on Wednesday. The information appeared to have been current as of last Thursday. “People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask,” the CDC noted.
However, for the District of Columbia, the community level is considered to be medium by the U.S. health agency.
Change in seasons comes with seat belt enforcement
Wyoming law enforcement is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt this spring during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket enforcement effort.
The national seat belt campaign coincides with the Memorial Day holiday through June 5.
“So far this year, 81% of fatal crashes have been with a motorist not wearing a seat belt,” said Interim Administrator Lt. Colonel Shannon Ratliff of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “I wish a ticket could change this high percentage and be the only consequence.
“Unfortunately, what we’re talking about is risking your life or the lives of your passengers when you or your passengers choose not to wear a safety belt. The Click It or Ticket campaign isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives. Taking a few seconds to buckle up could be the difference between life and death.”
In 2020 in Wyoming, 44 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes, and seat belt usage was only 82.5%. Nationally in 2020, 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States.
Call out for recalled Jif peanut butter
J.M. Smucker Co. has issued a voluntary recall of select Jif products sold in the United States for potential salmonella contamination.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include items with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by dates.
The recalled product lists consist of various sizes and types of peanut butter including Natural Creamy, Creamy, Reduced-Fat Creamy, Creamy Omega, Natural Crunchy, Crunchy, Natural, Natural Honey, No-Added Sugar, various squeeze pouches, to-go packs and more. Please visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8rmkr8to verify the list of all recalled products.
If consumers have products matching the above description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately.
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980.