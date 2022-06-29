WyomingPBS will broadcast and livestream the only scheduled debate for candidates in primary race for Republican candidates for the state’s lone U.S. House seat.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, the five GOP hopefuls will square off in a debate that will be aired live on PBS television and online at wyomingpbs.org.
All five candidates have been invited. They are Robyn Belinskey of Sheridan, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne, incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, Harriet Hageman of Cheyenne and Denton Knapp of Cheyenne.
The 60-minute debate, moderated by longtime WyomingPBS moderator Craig Blumenshine, will follow a question-and-answer format with a short lightening round of quick-response topics.
WyomingPBS also plans statewide televised debates for Democratic U.S. House candidates and those running for governor.
Celebrate with a visit to historic art show
The Fourth of July weekend is a time for celebration, which includes the art and artifacts on display at the Nici Self Historical Museum in Centennial.
The museum will host its 41st annual Centennial Valley Art Show this weekend, a celebration of southeast Wyoming’s Centennial Valley and the West.
The museum is located at the base of the Snowy Range Mountains and Medicine Bow National Forest and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s at 2734 Wyoming Highway 130 in Centennial about 30 miles west of Laramie and 45 miles east of Saratoga.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. All proceeds from every sale are donated back to the museum.
The show runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.