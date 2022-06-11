WDE to host safety roundtables with school districts
In response to a recent school shooting in Texas, Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder has directed Deputy Superintendent Chad Auer to host a series of roundtable discussions across our state with district superintendents, staff and school board members in June and July.
“As we continue to reflect on the tragedy that has befallen the families and citizens of Uvalde, the grief we all feel for them propels us to be prudent in making sure our own schools here in Wyoming are as safe and secure as they can possibly be,” Schroeder said in a news release Tuesday. “We would be remiss, therefore, not to reassess our policies and procedures, school by school, and district by district.”
The goal will be to discuss school security, identify school district needs, and understand how the Wyoming Department of Education can support school security across the state.
“While I am 100% confident that Wyoming’s school leaders are doing everything they can to ensure the safety of students and staff, make no mistake, nobody is standing complacent,” Auer said. “School safety is at the top of everyone’s mind now, and it has been for many years.
“The modern reality is we, as educators and communities, must prepare for the possibility that evil might show up at our local school on any given day. Confronting this reality is difficult, but that is exactly what we are doing in Wyoming.“
In response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut, then-Gov. Matt Mead assembled a task force to study and provide insight on the status of school safety and security in schools. The administration released its findings in 2013, which prompted significant changes to school emergency response. As a part of the accreditation process, the WDE requires districts to have a school safety plan in place.
Gas prices rise more than 20 cents last week
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 20.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.52 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 35.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.46 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week, and stands at $5.62 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $4.09 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.69, a difference of $1.60 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 26 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 56 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.81 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Father of fallen Marine to lead Rock Springs parade
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Jim McCollum, father of fallen marine Rylee McCollum has been announced as the first grand marshal of Rock Springs’ Liberty Parade.
The inaugural parade is set for Monday, July 4, 2022.
Rylee McCollum was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, in Aug. 2021.
In a video released on the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, CEO Rick Lee said that the purpose of the parade is to recognize the many heroes in the nation such as members of the military and first responders.
“So many men and women have sacrificed so much for all of us to enjoy our freedoms and liberty. We would like to recognize them and their families with a respectful celebration,” Lee said.
“We are humbled to announce that the grand marshal for this year’s Rock Springs Chamber Liberty Parade is Wyoming’s Jim McCollum, Rylee McCollum’s father.”
Pilot couldn’t make it back to Cheyenne airport
A pilot whose plane crashed into a storage facility here on Memorial Day had told air traffic control that he couldn’t make it back to Cheyenne Regional Airport to land, a federal report says. The pilot was killed in the incident, which did not hurt anyone on the ground.
According to a two-page National Transportation Safety Board preliminary accident report released Monday, the pilot had, shortly after takeoff, declared an emergency with the ATC tower personnel. He reported that he had “an engine failure” and was about 4 miles south of the airport, NTSB recounted.
He later stated that “he would not be able to land at the airport and intended to land in a field. He also stated that he was ‘on fire’ and asked ATC to send fire rescue,” the federal agency wrote. “Video cameras from a local business captured a portion of the accident sequence which showed the airplane descending, near vertical, with a right roll.”
The Express 2000 RG plane crashed into Cheyenne Storage, 616 Crook Ave. The pilot had intended to fly to Texas, according to federal documents.
“The initial impact point was a divot in the concrete. The wreckage path continued about 15 ft into a storage locker. A post crash fire ensued which consumed a majority of the airplane,” NTSB recounted.
The emergency landing appeared to have caused a relatively small blaze at the storage business, and it was extinguished in about half an hour. The pilot, who federal and local authorities have not identified, was said to have been its sole occupant. No update was immediately available Tuesday from the Laramie County Coroner’s Office.
Firefighters rescue person from structure fire
One person was rescued from a structure fire late Monday night in east Cheyenne, according to a news release.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 3800 block of Greenway Street. Crews were dispatched at 11:46 p.m. and arrived on scene at 11:54 p.m. The structure fire was under control by 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, and crews cleared the scene at 12:26 a.m.
CFR arrived to find smoke coming from inside the structure. Upon entry, firefighters successfully removed an occupant from an engulfed room and into the care of American Medical Response personnel. The person was then transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
The medical condition of the rescued person was unknown as of press time.
A dog also was inside the structure and ran off upon CFR’s entry. The dog was later located by CFR and safely returned to neighbors for immediate care, according to the news release.
The estimated damage is unknown and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Black Hills Energy and AMR assisted CFR on-scene.