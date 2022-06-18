Gas prices in Wyoming up 22 cents in a week
CHEYENNE — Gas prices this past week across Wyoming are the highest they’ve been in about 10 years, at an average of $4.784 per gallon on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.
Prices rose 22.2 cents per gallon in the last week, according to data from GasBuddy, and are up 55.5 cents from last month.
Last year, the average price per gallon in Wyoming was $3.13.
Wyoming’s average prices are 23 cents lower than the national average, which hit a record-breaking $5.02 per gallon this week, according to GasBuddy.
This time last year, the national average was $3.08.
GasBuddy regularly surveys 494 stations in Wyoming. It found the lowest price on Monday was $4.19 per gallon and the highest price was $5.53 a gallon.
Prices are higher in the north and west areas of the state and are at the lowest to the east.
As of Tuesday, the highest average price in Wyoming was $5.14 in Teton County, followed by $4.982 in Uinta and Sublette. The lowest average price was in Converse County at $4.474, followed by $4.507 in Natrona, $4.615 in Albany and $4.619 in Weston.
Rainbow Family gathering set for Routt National Forest
The Rainbow Family of Living Light plans to hold it 50th anniversary gathering on the Routt National Forest in the Adams Park area of northwest Routt County, Colorado. The Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District manages that portion of forest out of the Steamboat Springs office.
The incident will coincide with the Fourth of July holiday, and participants have already begun arriving. The Forest will experience the highest concentration of visitors during the first week of July.
The Rainbow Family is a loose-knit group of people from throughout the United States and other countries who gather annually in a national forest. Since the first gathering near Strawberry Lake on the Arapaho National Forest in 1972, the event has been held on a different national forest each year.
This year’s gathering is expected to draw around 10,000 visitors.
The USDA Forest Service has mobilized a national incident management team with experience managing these types of events. The team works closely with the local community, including law enforcement agencies, to protect the health and safety of everyone involved and to lessen environmental impacts to the site by providing information and enforcing laws.
A gathering of this size can have significant impacts on traffic, communities, local resources, residents, and visitors, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release. Local businesses can expect to see large numbers of Rainbow Family participants visiting stores and buying food and supplies along routes to the gathering site. Forest and county roads in the vicinity may become congested and road closures and/or traffic detours may happen.
“We understand there are concerns about the impacts to nearby communities, businesses and our neighbors,” said Russ Bacon, Forest Supervisor for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland. “We have already begun working with our partners to minimize any negative effects to local communities and the environment as much as possible.”
For more information about the 2022 Rainbow gathering, visit fs.usda.gov/goto/rainbowgathering.
Gordon has 30 days to name new 2nd District Court judge
The Wyoming Judicial Nominating Commission has sent three names to Gov. Mark Gordon to fill a vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District that will be created with the retirement of Judge Tori Kricken.
The nominees are Christopher G. Humphrey, Robert W. Southard and Misha West.
Gordon has 30 days to appoint one of the three to be the next District Court judge.
Kricken announced earlier this year her intention to retire, which is effective Aug. 15, and accept a tenure-track professorship at the University of Wyoming College of Law.
“The good news is that I do not really say ‘goodbye,’” Kricken wrote in a letter announcing her retirement. “I will remain in Laramie and hope to continue to be of service as a Circuit Court magistrate and District Court commissioner, so I promise to haunt the halls off the courthouse in many capacities.”
First lady going hog wild to fight hunger
Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon has added a new program to her Wyoming Hunger Initiative with the recently launching of Fair to Fork.
A partnership with the Hunger Initiative, Wyoming 4-H and FFA, the program will buy a hog from each of Wyoming’s 23 counties this year through a lottery selection. The goal is to support youth development and bring fresh protein to every county across the state.
“Fresh food and sources of high-quality protein are notoriously expensive and difficult to procure for the food bank system,” according to a press release announcing the program.
Each hog will be bought for $500, processed and distributed locally.
“Being a producer myself, my initial vision for Wyoming Hunger Initiative was to encompass a component of agriculture that would be part of the solution to food insecurity in our state,” Gordon says in the release. “I am beyond excited to bring youth into the equation as they have a heart for agriculture and for giving back to their communities.”
Fair to Fork also is part of a larger program called Food from the Farm + Ranch, which has a mission to use Wyoming products to combat food insecurity.
Yellowstone backcountry closed for now following flooding
JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park has fully closed its expansive backcountry and contacted or determined the whereabouts of every backcountry user currently in the park, officials said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there was only one group remaining in the northern range of the park, where the flooding and resulting damage was most extreme.
“We were prepared to do helicopter evacuations if necessary,” Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters Tuesday. “That hasn’t been necessary up to this point.”
As of Tuesday, Sholly said there were still 12 people left in Yellowstone’s backcountry that “we know are safe and that are making their way out.”
Sholly’s announcement comes after historic flooding wiped out bridges and roads in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and led park officials to evacuate over 10,000 visitors from Yellowstone’s front country.
Those people and their cars were out of the park by Tuesday afternoon, Sholly said.
Sholly said the Park Service knows where people are in the backcountry based on permits issued to those campers and where the backcountry sites are.
But he also said park officials flew “several missions” out to backcountry sites to determine where backcountry campers were and were able to communicate with some outfitters who had “some type of communication device.”
When the backcountry will reopen is uncertain, Sholly said.
There are hundreds and hundreds “of bridges in the backcountry we’ll have to do evaluations on going forward,” he said, pointing to the Rescue Creek Bridge as an example.
Sholly said there also were workers still inside the park, roughly 800 to 1,000 Park Service employees and volunteers and somewhere between 3,000 and 3,500 concessionaire employees who run the hotels, restaurants and gas stations.
GoFundMe started for families of victims in Monday crash
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two fundraisers have been started for the families of the victims of a car crash earlier this week.
Halie Everts, her husband Aaron Godines and their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, were three of five Gillette residents who died in a four-car crash in Colorado Monday afternoon.
A GoFundMe campaign has been started by a friend of the Everts family. Any money raised will be given to the families to help pay for funeral costs.
Additionally, a GoFundMe for Aaron’s parents, Emiliano and Christina Godines, who also died in the crash, has been started by their niece.
The crash occurred in Weld County, Colorado on Interstate 25 near mile marker 243 around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The 2015 Ford Edge, with the five Gillette residents inside, was in the left lane driving north and is believed to have slowed down for traffic, according to the press release.
A 1999 Kenworth semi-truck, also traveling north, then rear-ended the Ford Edge at an unknown speed, causing the midsize SUV to veer off the roadway to the left and into the center median.
The semi-truck then rear-ended a 2013 Ford Focus which knocked it into a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander. Investigators believe the semi-truck hit the Edge a second time before slamming into the cable rail in the median.
Four of the Gillette residents were declared dead at the scene of the crash.
Aaron Godines, who was driving the Edge, was pronounced dead at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.
The drivers of the semi-truck, Focus and Mitsubishi all sustained minor or no injuries, the release said.
The investigation is open and no charges have been filed. Drugs, alcohol or speeding are not believed to be factors.