New Rawlins finance director named
Rawlins has added Tom Sarvey as its new finance director, the city announced in a press release.
Sarvey previously was the business manager for Johnson County School District 1 and served in the same role for Park County School District 6. He also was the controller for the West Park Hospital District and city accountant for Casper. He’s a licensed certified public accountant and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming.
“I am excited to begin my new position as finance director for the city of Rawlins,” he said. “I am a loyal Wyomingite and love all recreational opportunities that the Rawlins area affords.”
Prescribed burning resumes on Pole Mountain
U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service fire staff is taking advantage of windows of opportunity to conduct a cumulative 978 acres of prescribed burns on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest this week.
Daily decisions to burn will be dependent on fuel and weather condition alignment. If conditions are favorable, burning could take place at multiple locations this spring and summer.
For the most up-to-date information pertaining to exact dates, times and locations, follow the Medicine Bow National Forest official social media pages: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.
The work is part of the ongoing Pole Mountain Vegetation Project in eastern Albany County that began in 2014. Nearly 9,000 acres were authorized to be treated over a period of approximately 10 years, with the goal being the return to a resilient, diverse, and historically healthy forest.
Smoke from the burns will likely be visible to the public from Interstate 80, Happy Jack Highway (Highway 210) and nearby forest roads. Signs will be placed on adjacent forest roads notifying the public of the burns as necessary. Fire staff from the Forest Service will continue to monitor the burned areas following the operations.
Staff will primarily use drip torches to carry out the burning. For safety and effectiveness, operations will not be initialized if weather conditions are unfavorable. Necessary smoke permits will be obtained from the state of Wyoming and adhered to throughout the project.
Average gas prices unchanged in past week
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming were unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.20 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 18.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.22 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.55 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.87 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.13 a gallon, a difference of $1.26.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.46 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 39.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.43 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Food Bank of Wyoming hires first executive director
A nonprofit food bank serving Wyoming has named its first executive director, according to officials from the group.
Food Bank of Wyoming has hired Rachel Bailey into that role, according to a news release. She joins from the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, according to spokesperson Aditi Desai from Food Bank of the Rockies, which is affiliated with the Wyoming organization that just made the new hire. Bailey had been the symphony’s executive director and had worked there for about a decade, Desai said by phone Tuesday.
Like the orchestra, the food bank is also based in the Casper area. Both organizations, however, have a statewide function. In the case of Food Bank of Wyoming, the group estimates that it distributes enough food every day to make more than 20,000 meals.
Bailey, who grew up in Casper, succeeds Tony Woodell. He stepped down as director of the food organization in December, Desai noted.
There is a significant need for food donations, the state food bank said. “Nearly 68,000 people in Wyoming face hunger, and there is no end in sight. Food Bank of Wyoming distributed more food than ever before in 2021 – over 13 million pounds.”
Barrasso introduces bills to increase energy production
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, joined five others in introducing two bills to increase robust energy development and production in the United States.
The first bill, the Lease Now Act, would require the Department of the Interior to resume and maintain onshore and offshore federal oil and gas lease sales. It would also direct DOI to finalize a five-year offshore oil and gas leasing plan.
The second bill, the Opportunities for the Nation and States to Harness Onshore Resources for Energy (OHSHORE) Act, would empower states to manage the development and production of oil and gas on federal lands within their borders.
“The Biden administration’s relentless war on American energy must end. It has led to sky-high energy prices and has emboldened our enemies,” Barrasso said in a news release. “My legislation will boost production and development of American energy.”
Co-sponsors include Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Jim Risch, R-Idaho; John Hoeven, R-N.D.; Roger Marshall, R-Kan.; and Ted Cruz, R-Texas.