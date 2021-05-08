Rawlins High School senior Maddi Wright signed her national letter of intent to play at Chadron State College on Wednesday in the RHS commons. Wright, who played middle blocker for the Outlaws in the 2020 season will play under Eagles’ head coach Jennifer Stadler starting in the fall 2021 semester.
The Outlaws senior has been patiently waiting for the right opportunity to come along since finishing her final high school season in November. Her patience paid off and she is thrilled to have an opportunity to continue playing the sport she loves. Landing a scholarship to a respected Division II school with a well-established athletics department wasn’t necessarily on Wright’s immediate radar. She wanted to keep her options open but admitted she had always thought she’d go to college just for academics.
At the completion of her senior season, though, her ambitions became more clear.
“I finished my senior season and I knew I wanted to keep playing,” she said. “I know I waited a while to sign and I think it was worth the wait, I’m going to an awesome school and I’m really excited.”
Chadron State College is an NCAA Division II institution located in Chadron, Nebraska. Wright will play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC). She visited the campus just a few weeks ago and knew it was the right choice for her.
“It felt like home. I had done a couple of visits before, but this one felt like home. Everyone was telling me that ‘you’ll know’, and ‘it’ll feel like home.’ I was waiting for that moment and Chadron was it.”
Wright’s goal heading into her freshman year with the Eagles is to make an immediate impact. She knows the coaching staff recruited another middle player and she is prepared to put in the work that will be required to earn herself playing time and emerge as a strong presence in the middle like she was throughout her high school career. She plans to follow a strict summer training plan that will, hopefully, set her up to be competitive with her teammates.
“I want to be ready for the season right when I get to campus. I want to be up there playing with the girls who were already there.”
It is clear Wright has a competitive streak that will help fuel her ability to achieve her goals on the volleyball court. She was an integral part of the 2019 3A State Championship the Outlaws won and was a dominant force in the middle position for all of her senior season. She attributes her years as an Outlaw to opening the door for the opportunity to play at the next level.
“Rawlins is a very competitive school and they have always been really successful in volleyball,” she said. “I think our program really set me up well. I think after winning state that was a big help in just being looked at because, of course, coaches want competitive, successful players. Rawlins is such a good program and gave me good coaches and teammates that helped set me up to be a great player.”
Rawlins High School head volleyball coach Aubrey Griffiths is confident Chadron has secured an incredible college prospect in Wright.
“She is very coachable,” said Griffiths. “She changes anything that she needs to change and she’s a great all around player. My favorite thing about Maddi is that she’s a team player. She does what is best for the team. She works so hard, she never stops until she gets it right.”
Griffiths noted that, even more importantly, Wright is a committed student who was never an academic liability for her team. That, in addition to her tall frame and ability to get her hands on almost any ball that comes her way, makes her an excellent pick up for the Eagles.
In every meaningful aspect of the college decision making process, Chadron made the cut in Wright’s mind. She’ll play for a competitive, driven coach, a team that she already felt chemistry with after just one visit, affordable out of state tuition and she is close enough to home that her parents will still be able to watch her play. Staying fairly close to home was one of the biggest factors for Wright.
“I knew I didn’t want to go super far from home. If I was going to play I wanted it to be in a place where my parents could come visit and watch me play. Finding a school that was far enough but not too far away was so important.”
By all accounts, Chadron appears to be the perfect fit for the soon-to-be former Outlaw. She’ll finish up her senior year including her 2021 track season and then work on her summer training program before heading to Chadron in the fall. Wright plans to study business management but is also excited to explore all her options.