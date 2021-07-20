ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been alerted to a potential phishing scam involving driver licenses.
Scammers are sending text messages that seemingly give a final notice about a “license waiver validation” and include a link to a third-party website to “avert a suspension,” according to a press release. The scammer’s website has been designed to look like a WYDOT website. Sometimes reminder texts with deadlines are sent as well.
The release said WYDOT is not and will not send text messages of that nature and does not seek personal information in this manner. If you receive a text message like this one, avoid opening the link and giving personal information.
If a person has questions or concerns about a driver’s license, call the local driver services office directly for accurate information. WYDOT’s only driver services website is www.dot.state.wy.us/driverservices