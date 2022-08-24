Wyoming and other rural states shouldn’t be overlooked in creating opportunities for new careers, businesses and industries. That is according to an array of experts and leaders at the Mountain West Innovation Summit.
Hosted at the University of Wyoming in June, this was part of Council on Competitiveness’ flagship initiative, the National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontiers.
UW President Ed Seidel, one of three national commissioners on the council’s initiative who attended, advocated for in-state and regional partnerships. He noted potential changes to Wyoming’s energy, agricultural and tourism industries.
“Disruptions are coming in all of them,” Seidel said. “And disruptions, of course, as technologies are applied, will completely change the landscape.” He said those disruptions are opportunities to create new markets, requiring the state to think about how it supports computing and technology programs at the university and community colleges.
“Support is needed in entrepreneurship and innovation at a level that’s not really been in place before, at least in Wyoming and in states like ours,” Seidel said.
There isn’t much time, he indicated, referring to a McKinsey report on the future of work in 2030 predicting many jobs in Wyoming and other rural states could be displaced due to technology. A student entering high school now will be a university graduate in 2030, Seidel noted.
“So, we’d better think about what markets they’re going to be finding themselves in, and we’ve got to prepare right now for all of that,” Seidel said. “You’re four times as likely to be displaced in the marketplace if you don’t have a college degree.”
Innovation
Accurately forecasting career and industry opportunities, and making sure community colleges have a strong pipeline to the university are needed to innovate, he said.
“We have 70% of our graduates from the University of Wyoming that leave the state,” Seidel said. “That’s not a good thing. You’ve only got 500,000 people (in Wyoming) to start with, so we’ve got to work on creating opportunities for our graduates to have jobs in the state.”
While UW has dealt with significant budget cuts and the effects of COVID-19 the past few years, he said the university is reorganizing to meet the needs of those graduating in 2030. New initiatives starting this fall includes a School of Computing to enhance computing skills across all disciplines, a Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and an Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management degree program.
The Wyoming Innovation Partnership, established by Gov. Mark Gordon with the university and community colleges, is essential to innovation efforts across the state, Seidel said.
Innovation, which must be an overall focus, includes enhancing the existing energy extraction industry while preparing for the transition to renewable energy, he said.
“The demise of coal and oil and gas is a little premature,” Seidel said. “So, we’re working every way we can to ensure that we can get the most value that we have out of those existing assets. But then, thinking about the transition, you don’t think of Wyoming as a home of solar energy. However, it turns out that for solar cells, we have as much sunshine as Arizona, I’m told, and we’re a lot colder, which makes solar cells much more efficient. So, we could become a major solar hub.”
Energy
The planned TerraPower Natrium nuclear reactor power plant at Kemmerer signals Wyoming’s role in providing clean energy, said John Wagner, director of the Idaho National Laboratory. A national commissioner on the innovation initiative, he said the demonstration reactor is going to require a trained workforce.
“Think about all the opportunities,” Wagner said. “Think about the reactor being constructed, not yet operating. All the workforce around it. We’re talking about the trades, welders and all the different job opportunities to go with that.”
Innovation opportunities for Wyoming and other rural states are included in a new initiative by the National Science Foundation, said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF assistant director.
“There’s a tremendous amount of bipartisan support on (Capitol) Hill and in the administration for basic research, for science and engineering, actually paving its way to new technologies and new solutions,” Gianchandani said. “Perhaps more than ever before, there’s a realization that we, for too long, were funding agencies that have focused on the coasts and the big cities, and the urban environments and the big schools. And we have not paid attention to the full expanse of the geography of the country and the unique challenges and characteristics that you see across that geography.”
He said NSF’s new Regional Innovation Engines Program focuses on regions that have not benefited from the technological booms that have been experienced in other areas of the nation.
“And our goal with the engines program, really, is to be able to marry both scientific and technological challenges with societal challenges,” Gianchandani said. “We’re also very interested in balancing both the technical innovation and the geographic innovation, as well. Again, I can’t stress this enough that geography matters. The challenges that we face in particular parts of the country around climate change are very different than other parts of the country.”
Gianchandani said seeking out venture capitalists and angel investors interested in taking research to commercialization contributes to successful innovation.
Former Wyoming Gov. Dave Freudenthal said looking to the government to directly invest public funds in private enterprise is a mistake.
“The problem with government-assisted funding is the public is informed by the opposition every time something fails,” he said, “because the government is expected to succeed 100% of the time with its investments. Nobody in the private sector expects to succeed 100% of the time.”
He said venture capitalists can fail three out of 10 times “and make a killing.”
“Unfortunately, the measurement against government investments tends to be, well, you may have had 20 good ones, (but) all we’re going to talk about is the one that failed,” Freudenthal said.