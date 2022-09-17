Election 2022 bug

The Wyoming Democratic Party is at risk of losing major party status if Democrats in the state don’t register and vote in the general election.

The Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office reported that out of the more than 182,000 votes cast in the primary election overall, only 4.5% were for Democratic candidates. Republican candidates received 94.4% of the vote, and nonpartisan votes cast were at 1.1%.

