988 suicide line

The Federal Communications Commission requires phone companies support the 988 number for people to call to reach an existing suicide-prevention hotline, including in Wyoming.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang

Ralph Neider-Westerman is executive director of Wyoming Lifeline, one of two suicide and crisis call centers in the state. He knows what it means to live in a very rural place.

He knows exactly why calls made by Wyomingites in crisis must be answered by people in Wyoming.

