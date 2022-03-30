Wyoming has had some strange historical events.
Among the stories is one most Wyoming residents are familiar with — that of the criminal “Big Nose” George Parrott. However, he isn’t remembered for his crimes or the two lawmen he killed, but for the macabre events that happened soon after.
“Big Nose George: His Troublesome Trail” by Mark E. Miller, a true-crime recount of the bizarre story was recently published by High Plains Press, a small publisher focused on Wyoming history outside Glendo.
Miller spent many years as the Wyoming State Archaeologist and as a professor of anthropology at the University of Wyoming. He now lives some miles outside Laramie where cellphone service is spotty, but his surroundings are scenic. At the time of his phone interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, he had just been snowed in.
He’s written other books on Wyoming history, and as the former state archeologist, he has sporadically worked on the forensic team at some crime scenes that required human skeletal analysis and knowledge of anthropology.
If someone were to best tell the story of Big Nose George, and do so while debunking it’s legendary myths, it would be Miller.
Growing up on his family’s ranch in Carbon County, where the original crimes took place, he’s had a fascination with the story all his life, independently researching it for recreation.
But there’s a bizarre connection between Miller and the events, now nearly 150 years past: His great-grandfather was elected Carbon County Sheriff in 1880.
“He was the one responsible for carrying out this sentence of the court on Big Nose, which was that he was to hang in April of 1881,” Miller said. “That was what was supposed to happen.”
But as some know, it didn’t.
“He attempted to jailbreak on March 22, 1881, a couple of weeks before scheduled execution,” Miller said. “He was able to work through his shackles and get them off.”
Big Nose George, already convicted of murdering Carbon County Sheriff Deputy Robert Widdowfield and Union Pacific Detective Henry “Tip” Vincent, beat jailer Bob Rankin over the head and attempted escape.
He failed to make it even out of the jail, and the town was so worked up over the series events that later in the night they dragged him out of his cell and lynched Big Nose George in the street. It’s a grisly story, but would hardly be remembered save for what happened after.
It was common practice at the time for outlaws and criminals to have their brains removed and analyzed for any “deviant” characteristics. Parrott went under the blade of Rawlins physician John Osborn, who would later become the third governor of Wyoming.
During the process, Osborn began removing Parrott’s skin. He kept enough flesh to fashion a pair of shoes and a complimentary handbag. The skull cap from the surgery was given to his assistant, Lillian Heath, who later became the first female doctor in Wyoming.
“If you if you look at the whole story, he wasn’t treated very well,” Miller said of Big Nose’s lynching and treatment after death. “He was a convicted murderer, don’t kid yourself, he confessed to it. But after he was grabbed by the mass vigilantes, from that moment forward he hadn’t been treated too well.”
In 1995, Miller and his colleagues from the University of Wyoming traveled to Rawlins where the shoes are on display in the Carbon County Museum. They analyzed and confirmed that the shoes were, in fact, made from human skin.
At one point, Parrott’s skull was on display beside them, but that has since been determined to be a practice of desecration. A plaster replica has replaced it on display, but the skull is still somewhere in possession of the museum.
There are a lot of gruesome, almost unbelievable facts to the story — that his skull fragment was used by Lillian Heath as an ash tray and that Osborne kept Parrott’s body buried in a whisky barrel in his back yard, only rediscovered by accident in 1950 — but Miller wants to use his book to debunk the baseless legends surrounding the now-infamous outlaw.
It was never proven that Osborne wore the shoes made from Parrott’s skin to his inauguration as governor. A pair of boots on display at a museum were claimed to have been found on Parrott’s buried remains, but Miller researched and determined they were from the Spanish American War and couldn’t be his.
Miller wants to use “Big Nose George: His Troublesome Trail” to gain exposure for the two lawmen, Widdowfield and Vincent, who died by Parrott’s hand. There is a statue in Rawlins commemorating the story of Big Nose George, but no statue honoring the two men he killed.
“There’s the Carbon County Museum exhibit on Big Nose and there’s a billboard down by the depot that commemorates Big Nose,” Miller said. “There’s a little park near there where they could put a small statue in commemorating the two law enforcement officers.
“That part of legend is fact, let’s print the fact. Let’s let the public know who was murdered.”
Miller is planning a tour throughout southeast Wyoming to hold book readings. The dates have not been determined, though he began his tour this week at the Carbon County Higher Education Center in honor of the 141st anniversary of the events that took place.
The book is available on Amazon and at highplainspress.com.