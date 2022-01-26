A data center commissioned for a site in Aspen, Wyoming hopes to focus on sustainable power and implement environmentally friendly systems as it breaks ground this year.
Wyoming Hyperscale White Box partnered with ZincFive to solely utilize the company’s nickel-zinc batteries for backup power. ZincFive claims to be the world’s leader in cleaner and safer alternatives to lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries. Not only does the power source have a greenhouse gas footprint 25% lower than similar products, but there is no thermal runaway and minimal maintenance requirements, according to ZincFive.
“This project will showcase to the world cutting-edge technologies that can take data center sustainability to new heights,” Wyoming Hyperscale founder Trenton Thornock said. “We’re excited to take advantage of the environmental benefits provided by ZincFive’s sustainable battery solution, as well as their benefits in terms of performance, reliability and exceptional safety.”
Thornock is part of a sixth-generation ranching family, with the data center sitting in the middle of an active ranching operation southeast of Evanston. His concentration on green initiatives and resource-efficient construction aims to protect Wyoming land, and lead the way in being the first geothermal coupled hyperscale data center.
Besides the batteries provided by ZincFive, features include liquid cooling with zero water use and operation through renewable power and heat.
“We’ve done that on the inside of the data center with the single phase immersion cooling system that we’ve got,” he said. “So the liquid that’s in there is dielectric fluid, which is basically like a bio-based mineral oil.”
He established his business venture in Wyoming with his brother because he knew how progressive the state was in terms of technology, with some of the most advanced legislation in the country. Straightforward development is more manageable in the area than other places he has compared it to around the world, such as Russia, Argentina and China.
ZincFIve Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Steve Jennings similarly said one of the benefits to working with Hyperscale was its fast-paced timeline.
“We are talking to other data center developers, and the timelines they give us are quite a bit longer than what we’ve seen with Wyoming Hyperscale,” he said. “So, I think we’re all benefitting from the Wyoming business environment.”
The tax rate, efficient state agencies and the chance to impact their community in a positive manner also were enticing factors. The data center will create 80 permanent positions with salaries between $60,000 and $120,000 a year. There also will be contractors hired for required maintenance and facilities management.
Although Hornock could not provide an exact deadline for the official opening of the data center, construction is underway, and the building will be finished later this year. Delays have occurred due to recent supply chain issues, but the plan is to have 10 megawatts commissioned in 2022, with another 20 megawatts in early 2023.
Jennings said once the first phase of the data center is complete, they will move in with their energy storage systems. He and ZincFive leaders are ready to get their boots on the ground.
“As the importance of sustainability in data center backup battery systems continues to grow as a requirement, Wyoming Hyperscale is leading the way by incorporating nickel-zinc batteries into their sustainability strategy,” ZincFive CEO and co-founder Tim Hysell said. “Our shared commitment to reducing carbon footprint and operating costs without sacrificing safety or performance is what makes our solution a great fit for all future and current data centers.”