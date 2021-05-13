From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Campbell commissioners turn down request for group home money
GILLETTE (WNE) — While the Campbell County Commissioners would like to see the Greenhouse Group Home remain open, the county isn’t able to kick in any money to help that happen.
In April, Campbell County Health announced that the group home, which serves adults dealing with mental illness and homelessness, will close this summer because of state budget cuts.
At a budget workshop after their regular meeting last week, the commissioners discussed whether the county could do anything, funding-wise, to keep the group home open.
The commissioners decided that the cost was too high and were unanimous in not supporting it financially at this time.
Commissioner Del Shelstad said he asked Mikel Scott, executive director of the Council of Community Services, how much the city and county would need to pay to keep the group home going. The total between the two would be about $400,000.
Commissioner Colleen Faber said that becoming certified by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, or CARF, would qualify the group home for $150,000 from the state. The certification process costs between $14,000 and $15,000.
The hospital, Personal Frontiers and the YES House are the only organizations in town that have CARF certification.
If the county kicks in money for the certification, “I feel like we’re setting them up to fail on that part of it,” said Commissioner Rusty Bell.
While it would qualify the group home for $150,000, it would still be short at least $250,000 and inevitably end up in front of the county and city asking for more money, Bell said.
SkyWest resuming service at Rock Springs airport
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will once again be offering two daily flights to Denver.
After being temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SkyWest Airlines will be restoring twice daily United Airlines service to Denver International Airport starting May 27.
“This is great news for our entire region,” said Airport Director Devon Brubaker. “We are grateful for our partnership with SkyWest Airlines and the Wyoming Department of Transportation that has allowed air service to remain in place throughout the pandemic. This partnership allowed for rapid adjustments to flight schedules as passenger numbers plummeted to record lows in 2020 and is allowing for the proactive resumption of service as our customers return to the skies.”
Information on steps taken by the airport to ensure a safe trip for customers in light of the pandemic can be found online at www.flyrks.com.
The service resumption announcement coincides with an increasing number of daily passengers both at the airport as well as across the domestic air transportation system. In addition to the return of pre-pandemic air service levels, United Airlines has also introduced lower fares to dozens of destinations from coast-to-coast. Travelers can find the latest fare and schedule details by visiting www.united.com or downloading the United Airlines mobile app.
As travelers return to the skies, United Airlines is providing resources to help them understand requirements, preflight testing resources and more. Customers can visit United Airline’s Travel-Ready Center to get started.