CASPER (AP) — Wyoming's governor and congressional delegation all plan to attend former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi's funeral in Gillette on Friday.The service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center, which has a capacity of 4,000 people. A reception at the center will follow.Gov. Mark Gordon, Rep. Liz Cheney. Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Sen. John Barrasso, all Republicans, plan to attend, their staff told the Casper Star-Tribune.Enzi died July 26 after he broke his neck in a bicycle accident near his home in Gillette. He was 77.He served 24 years in the U.S. Senate, 10 years in the Wyoming Legislature and eight years as Gillette's mayor.The ceremony will be officiated by Pastor Donavon Voigt of First Baptist Church.