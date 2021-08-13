web only Wyoming governor's office deep cleaned after COVID-19 case Aug 13, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE (AP) — A staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated has prompted a deep cleaning of the Wyoming governor's office.Gov. Mark Gordon, who is tested regularly for the virus, tested negative again Thursday, spokesman Michael Pearlman said in a statement.Gordon staff were working remotely while the office was being cleaned Thursday and Friday, Pearlman said.Gordon contracted a mild case of COVID-19 in November and has since been vaccinated against the virus. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coronavirus Mark Gordon Office Staff Member Michael Pearlman Medicine Work Wyoming Cheyenne Staff Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now 2021 Carbon County Fair Schedule Delta variant now dominant COVID strain in Wyoming Rawlins City Council approves business items Judge rules for Cheyenne officer in lawsuit Enzi’s funeral celebration of faith, family, friends, fishing Latest e-Edition Rawlins eTimes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists