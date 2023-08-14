News Briefs

The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.

Laman found not guilty in medical malpractice trialSHERIDAN (WNE) — After three hours of deliberation, a jury of 12 found Dr. Brian Laman not guilty of negligence in the civil lawsuit against Laman and Sheridan Orthopedic Associates, P.A. Plaintiff Mary Moore alleged she suffered complications with a wrist fracture due to Laman’s decline to operate on the injury in 2017.

