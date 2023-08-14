The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Laman found not guilty in medical malpractice trialSHERIDAN (WNE) — After three hours of deliberation, a jury of 12 found Dr. Brian Laman not guilty of negligence in the civil lawsuit against Laman and Sheridan Orthopedic Associates, P.A. Plaintiff Mary Moore alleged she suffered complications with a wrist fracture due to Laman’s decline to operate on the injury in 2017.
Jon Moyers, plaintiff Mary Moore’s attorney, asked the jury to consider the difficulty Moore has experienced since she sustained her wrist fracture May 21, 2017. Moyers said Moore has suffered with limited range of motion, loss of grip strength and constant pain that impacts her ability to perform many basic tasks.
Moyers noted witnesses Dr. Carlton Clinkscales and Dr. Barry Smith, two of the best hand surgeons in the region, both testified Moore could have benefitted from surgery to restore proper joint movement of the wrist and decrease her chance of developing arthritis over time.
But Scott Ortiz, the defendant’s attorney, reminded the jury of Clinkscales’ testimony that there are multiple ways to meet the standard of care when treating this type of wrist fracture and Laman met this standard by recommending what he thought was the best treatment option.
Ortiz said Moore’s symptoms of pain, tingling, numbness, limited range of motion and loss of grip strength are all consistent with posttraumatic arthritis that would have developed with or without surgery. Because posttraumatic arthritis is caused by damage to the cartilage and not damage to the bone, Ortiz said surgery to restore the malalignment of Moore’s wrist would not have solved her arthritis and therefore many of her current symptoms.
He said Moore still lives an active, independent lifestyle and is able to manage her pain with occasional steroid injections and over the counter pain medication.
This story was published on August 12, 2023.
Teewinot fall kills hikerJACKSON (WNE) — Joy Cho, of Simi Valley, California, died in a fall this week on the west aspect of Teewinot, the 12,330-foot mountain in Grand Teton National Park that has claimed multiple hikers’ lives in the past decade.
Jenny Lake Rangers responded to the rescue call shortly before dawn Friday and found Cho’s body.
She had suffered significant injuries during her fall and was pronounced dead at the scene, park officials said in a Friday press release. A helicopter with a rope slung underneath, a method called short-haul, carried her body off of the mountain.
Her seven hiking companions were flown back to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows and then taken back to their vehicles at the trailhead.
Route finding up Teewinot’s East Face, a fourth-class climb that many people attempt without ropes because of its classification, is notoriously tricky.
The most recent fatality occurred in September 2021, when rangers found the body of Hitoshi Onoe, a Japanese man vacationing in Teton County, at the base of the Black Chimney route. Six years earlier, Jacksonites Tyler Strandberg and Catherine Nix fell and died while climbing the often-attempted Teton peak. All three people were believed to have gotten off route.
What led to Cho’s fall is not yet clear. Grand Teton did not respond to a request for more information before press time Friday.
This story was published on August 12, 2023.
West Nile virus through mosquitoes prominent in WyomingSHERIDAN (WNE) — With human cases in nearby states and a higher-than-usual number of mosquito pools within Wyoming testing positive for West Nile virus, the Wyoming Department of Health wants people to remember to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
WNV first appeared in Wyoming in 2002. Reported annual human cases have ranged from one with no deaths last year to 393 reports and nine deaths in 2003.
WNV is spread by mosquitoes when they feed on infected birds and then bite people, animals or other birds.
While most people infected with WNV don’t have symptoms, among those who become ill, symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.
A very small number of individuals develop West Nile neuroinvasive disease with symptoms such as severe headache, fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions and paralysis.
“Dodging mosquito bites is the basic strategy and remains important,” said WDH epidemiologist Courtney Tillman. The “5 D’s” of WNV prevention include the following:
1-2. Dawn and dusk: Mosquitos prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid spending time outside during these times.
3. Dress: Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials.
4. Drain: Mosquitos breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining and/or removing.
5. DEET: Use an insect repellent containing DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide). When using DEET, be sure to read and follow label instructions. Picaridin (KBR 3023) or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be effective.
Information from WDH about WNV can be found at badskeeter.org.
This story was published on August 12, 2023.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters