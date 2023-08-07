The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Sturgis motorcycle rally begins
SHERIDAN (WNE) — It’s that time of year again when the northeastern corner of Wyoming and its neighboring states will see an influx of motorcycles over the next 10 days.
This year marks the 83rd year of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally where hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists from around the globe venture toward the Black Hills to partake in a multitude of festivities.
Many of those attending will be traveling the highways and interstate of northeast Wyoming to get there, which means an increase in traffic and opportunity for unfortunate events.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are asking motorists to be extra mindful of other traffic over the next few weeks and to do their part to share the road with others.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol will have an increased presence in the Hulett and Sundance area the week of Aug. 7 and especially on Aug. 9 when thousands of riders head to Hulett for Ham & Jam and then on to Sundance for the Burnouts.
WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol ask all motorists to keep their eyes on the road, obey posted speed limits, avoid distractions such as cellphones and drive sober.
This story was published on August 5, 2023.
—----
Driver kills mountain lion on Moose-Wilson Road
JACKSON (WNE) — A vehicle hit and killed a mountain lion Thursday evening on the Moose-Wilson Road, a fatal strike that follows a series of other deadly encounters between cars and animals in Jackson Hole.
A motorist struck the roughly 2-year-old female cat at about 6:30 p.m., said Mark Gocke, a spokesman with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Mountain lions are intelligent, social carnivores that occasionally make public appearances in Jackson Hole. This spring, for example, a young cat was shooed out from under walking bridges at R Park, near the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 390.
But sightings are still rare. The big cats are elusive and, while biologists don’t have an official count of Jackson Hole’s mountain lion population, Game and Fish officials expect that there are more in the valley than it appears.
“They’re typically pretty secretive and nocturnal and you just don’t see them much,” Gocke said. “It's pretty unusual to have them hit by a car.”
A number of mountain lion sightings have been reported recently, he said, including a handful of pumas spotted along Fall Creek Road, south of Wilson.
In the last 10 days, there were two reports of a cat making daytime crossings of Highway 22 between the Skyline subdivision and West Gros Ventre Butte, unusual activity given mountain lions’ nocturnal nature.
Mountain lions aren’t the only critters being fatally struck on roads. On July 25, a moose was killed near Coal Creek on Teton Pass. Then, last Sunday evening, a black bear was struck in the Hoback Canyon.
“There’s a lot of people, a lot of vehicles on our roads right now, and our roads go through a lot of good wildlife habitat,” Gocke said. “We just need to be vigilant and expect to see wildlife at night.”
This story was published on August 5, 2023.
—----
Rawlins Police Department reports series of vandalism
RAWLINS (WNE) — A series of vandalism at Bolten Park, located at 110 E Davis Street, has city officials and law enforcement asking for the public’s assistance in finding the culprits.
According to Rawlins Police Chief Mike Ward, there have been separate occasions of someone trashing the bathrooms and tossing rocks/gravel into the toilets. In early June and again on Friday, July 28, the bathrooms were vandalized with trash and rocks. In early spring, graffiti was spray painted on the walls.
“That’s the biggest crime trend here at the moment. I’m grateful that’s all we have, but I still don’t like that it’s happening,” said Ward.
“On at least one occasion, we had to get an extra-long snake to remove the gravel from the toilet, so the restrooms were closed for several days,” said Jason Sehon, the city’s parks and recreation director. “On other occasions, they are only closed for a day or two.”
Anyone who has information regarding the vandalism is asked to call the Rawlins Police Department at 307328-4530.
This story was published on August 5, 2023.
—----
Barrasso introduces rural mental health bill
LANDER (WNE) — U.S. Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) recently introduced bipartisan legislation to increase access and coverage to behavioral, psychological, and mental health services in rural areas.
The Accelerating the Development of Advanced Psychology Trainees Act will establish Medicare coverage for advanced psychology trainees, allowing nearly 4,000 trainees to bill for services provided under the supervision of a licensed psychologist.
This legislation will help rural areas across the country expand access to services for seniors, improve recruitment of mental and behavioral health providers and maintain the mental health care workforce.
“Wyoming and other rural communities across the country often face the greatest shortage of mental health providers. Long distances and bad weather can make it hard for patients to receive the quality care they deserve,” said Barrasso. “As a doctor, I know firsthand how important it is to recruit and maintain quality mental health professionals. Our bill addresses these issues by giving Medicare patients greater access to mental health services closer to home.”
The legislation is supported by the Wyoming Psychological Association and the American Psychological Association.
“As a long-time psychologist in Wyoming, I am very grateful for Senator Barrasso and Bennet’s leadership on the ADAPT Act. This crucial legislation will provide much-needed support for psychology trainees in Medicare, fortifying the training pipeline for psychologists,” said Dr. Hollis Hackman, legislative chair and federal advocacy coordinator for the Wyoming Psychological Association.
This story was published on August 5, 2023.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters