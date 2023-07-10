The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
WYDOT awarded federal RAISE grant for I-25/I-80 interchange
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is the recipient of a 2023 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant to help fund the redesign of the Interstate 80/Interstate 25 interchange in Cheyenne.
“This is the third time we’ve applied for federal grant funding for this interchange, so we are thrilled to have the chance to move forward,” Keith Fulton, WYDOT assistant chief engineer of engineering and planning, said in a news release.
The $13 million grant will help fund the final design work for a new interchange configuration, where the two busy interstates meet.
“The current cloverleaf design is obsolete, and the sharp, tight curves, paired with vehicle weaving, and insufficient acceleration and deceleration lanes can create issues for freight and other traffic movement,” Fulton said in the release.
The RAISE grant does not fund any construction work, but Fulton explained that design work is crucial before any shovels can hit the dirt.
“Once we have a final design, we can better estimate construction costs and possible phasing of projects,” he said.
This story was published on July 8, 2023.
—---
Lander Fourth of July celebration featured high-speed chase
LANDER (WNE) — No spectators were injured during Lander’s Fourth of July celebration after a high-speed chase sped through town and ended in a crash on Sinks Canyon Road.
According to Lander Police Chief Scott Peters, a 911 call was received at just before 2 p.m. from a female subject who said the driver of a red sport utility vehicle was going to “crash the car,” and that he was assaulting her and holding her against her will.
Police intercepted the vehicle on Highway 789, and when the driver failed to pull over, a high-speed pursuit began.
The chase reached speeds of 100 mph through town.
“Due to the violence involved with the complainant, Lander Police officers continued the pursuit to attempt to save the life of the passenger, driver and others,” Peters wrote of the incident.
Police attempted to funnel the pursuit away from Lander city limits, and it eventually ended on Sinks Canyon Road when the 17-year-old suspect crashed the car.
The suspect was taken into custody and treated at a local medical facility for injuries related to the crash. He was referred for possible charges of felony eluding, driving while under the influence, and reckless endangering. Drugs and alcohol appear to be contributing factors, according to Peters.
This story was published on July 8, 2023.
—----
Kids discover fossils and formations through Science Kids class
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Science Kids is transporting youth millions of years into the past with its “Mineral Miners and Fossil Finders” class this week.
The class centers around various topics in geology and paleontology and is geared toward children ages 12 through 14 years old. A similar version of the class designed for younger children took place in June.
The goal of Science Kids is to give children hands-on educational opportunities outside of a traditional classroom.
The Mineral Miners and Fossil Finders program allows students to explore the history and geological features of the Bighorn Mountains through various field trips to sites such as the Museum of Discovery at Sheridan College, Dayton Mercantile and a petrified forest. They also get the chance to do preparation work on fish fossils, pan for gold and make a cast of a dinosaur jaw bone.
Dave Nicolarsen, a geologist who has also been involved with the curation of dinosaur displays at the Museum of Discovery, instructs the class.
Nicolarsen said Sheridan County’s natural landscape and geological features make it an ideal place for young scientists to rock out.
“The whole area has been uplifted and eroded away over the last 65 million years. We see some of the basic rock formations that are normally way down deep in the ground, so we get to look at those,” Nicolarsen said. “A lot of other states don’t have these types of deposits that are actually showing on the surface.”
He said over the course of the class, students learn to use various pieces of archaeological equipment, grow in technical skills and improve their critical thinking abilities.
This story was published on July 8, 2023.