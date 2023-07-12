The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Brothers arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Cheyenne park
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Brothers Jalen and Santana Trujillo were arrested Friday in connection with an April 30 shooting that led to the death of 15-year-old BayLee Carabajal- Clark. The brothers, who are both 19, are being charged with accessory after the fact (not relative) to murder in the first degree. If convicted, they could each face up to three years in prison and a $3,000 fine.
The arrests double the number of defendants in the case from two to four.
Carabajal-Clark was killed in the early morning hours of April 30 after a black SUV slowed down near Lincoln Park and a passenger fired at a crowd of people on the basketball court, according to court documents.
The shots were allegedly fired by Johnny Munoz, 17, who is facing first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges.
According to officer testimony during a court hearing, Julian Espinoza, 16, was driving the vehicle, while Munoz, the Trujillo brothers and Jeremy Lackey, 18, were inside. Espinoza is facing a conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge.
Cheyenne Police Officer Mike Fernandez, who previously testified during the Espinoza hearing, said he heard that Munoz intended to shoot Carabajal-Clark’s relative, Joey Carabajal Jr.
On May 10, Fernandez spoke to Lackey, who told him that Munoz had a conflict with someone at the park, claiming that someone had previously stabbed him.
“Lackey indicated he had heard ‘Joey Carabajal’ or one of his ‘boys’ had stabbed (Munoz). Lackey didn’t know if (Munoz) knew who had stabbed him,” a court document read.
In mid-June, another officer gave Fernandez photos from Facebook that showed Espinoza, Munoz and the Trujillo brothers together.
On June 29, two warrants were filed to apprehend the Trujillo brothers.They were arrested on July 7, and a joint preliminary hearing for both brothers will take place on July 17.
This story was published on July 12, 2023.
—----
Man allegedly used Apple AirTag to track ex-girlfriend
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 42-year-old man was arrested for stalking Monday evening after tracking an ex-girlfriend with an Apple AirTag.
A 38-year-old woman said she found an Apple AirTag attached with a magnet and tape to the lower front grill of her Chevy car. The AirTag had been active for the last 24 days, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
The woman received an alert on her phone, and the AirTag was registered to her ex-boyfriend’s number. The two had dated about two years ago, Wasson said.
Police contacted the man at the Volunteers of America halfway house, but he refused to talk to them. Officers seized the man’s iPhone as well as multiple AirTags, and he was arrested for stalking.
This story was published on July 11, 2023.
—----
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming down by nearly 3 cents in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) —- Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 9.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.24.1 per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.79 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.17, while the highest was $4.29, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.50 on Monday.The national average is down 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.16.7 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was published on July 12, 2023.