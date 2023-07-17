The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Teenager arrested for two shooting incidents
CASPER (WNE) — A suspect in two separate but related shootings has been arrested, according to a joint press release from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Casper Police Department.
A 16-year-old male has been charged as an adult with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of felony property damage and one count of witness intimidation for shootings that occurred Tuesday and Thursday.
Around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night, law enforcement responded to a disturbance near the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. A call to dispatch said a group of juveniles and young adults were arguing, according to the statement.
“While law enforcement was responding, reporting parties told dispatch that they heard what they believe to be a single gunshot and that there was one adult female with an apparent gunshot wound to the lower leg,” the statement reads.
The woman was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.
Near 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Casper Police Department responded to a shots fired report on the 3500 block of Bighorn Road.
“Reporting parties stated that they heard what they believed to be approximately 10 gunshots,” the press release states. Upon arrival, officers determined that an occupied house was hit by 10 bullets. No one inside was injured.
The joint investigation determined that the two incidents were related and law enforcement identified a suspect. The 16-year-old male was arrested and transported to the Natrona County Detention Center Thursday afternoon.
NCSD and CPD believe that the incidents are isolated and disputes between two groups. They say that there is no ongoing threat to the community.
This story was published on July 15, 2023.
Childcare grant for Western students extended
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) and the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) recently announced that current students who are parents are still eligible to receive a childcare grant of up to $6,000 for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Funding for this extended grant is limited.
This is a one-time opportunity aimed at parents and guardians of children between six weeks old through preschool.
Students enrolled in a Western degree, credit diploma or certificate program for fall 2023 and/or spring 2024 are eligible to receive the grant. All class formats (e.g.online,hybrid and in-person) are accepted as long as one or more of the following experiences in childcare costs apply: underemployed, unemployed, reduced college course load, reduced credits earned in prior academic term, risk of reduced credits in the upcoming academic term and childcare costs that prohibit education.
In 1975, the college was established as the first in Wyoming to provide a childcare center on campus to help student-parents succeed in their academic pursuits.
The Western Children’s Center can provide care and educational experiences for up to 100 children and student- parents save on average $687 per month in childcare (westernwyoming.edu/ childcare). Recently,the WCC dropped the requirement of student-parents to be on campus while their children are in the center, allowing more flexibility for online learners.
This grant is not limited to WCC but can be applied to various childcare facilities that meet grant criteria such as homecare and other childcare businesses. This opportunity applies to Western’s service area of Sweetwater, Carbon, Lincoln, Sublette and Unita counties.
For more information on the childcare grant,visit westernwyoming. edu/childcaregrant or contact the Financial Aid Department at mustangcentral@ westernwyoming.edu.
This story was published on July 15, 2023.
Hageman votes for National Defense Authorization Act
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House 219-210.
The FY24 NDAA provides for the nation’s defense, counters Communist Chinese aggression and supports our service members and their families through a pay increase, improved housing and access to health care, according to a news release from Hageman’s office.
The following are Wyoming-specific projects included in the bill:
. $27 million for F.E. Warren Air Force Base GBSD Integrated Command Center (INC 2)
. $85 million F.E. Warren Air Force Base GBSD Integrated Training Center
. $28 million F.E. Warren Air Force Base GBSD Missile Handling Complex (INC 2)
. $25 million F.E. Warren Air Force Base Microgrid and Battery Storage
. The FY23 NDAA prohibited the National Guard from reducing the minimum inventory of C-130 aircraft below 271 aircraft.The bill would extend this prohibition into 2024.
“Since the founding of our nation, providing for our common defense has been a Constitutional responsibility of Congress.The NDAA is one of the mechanisms used to provide authorization for key provisions of that defense. Because of its importance to our national security, it is an authorization that has been passed in a bipartisan, bicameral manner for 62 years in a row,” Hageman said in the release..
“This year, the NDAA provided a way to end many of the woke policies that have been infecting our military since President Biden took office. We are banning critical race theory (CRT) and gender reassignment surgeries, stopping radical climate change policies, ending government paid travel for abortions, and scaling back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) mandates.”
This story was published on July 15, 2023.