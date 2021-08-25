TEN SLEEP — Competitors in this year’s Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition will be vying for a $5,000 grand prize.
Ten Sleep Brewing Co. and Wyoming Whiskey are partnering with the contest to offer the prize, which is attracting new competitors to the fourth annual event to be hosted Labor Day weekend in Ten Sleep, according to a press release.
“In the first three years of this state competition we’ve seen a lot of talent emerge and we’ve also seen people drastically improve and become great songwriters and musicians,” WYSSC organizer Jon Gardzelewski said. “But I think there’s a sense that this competition is something you gradually grow out of. We’re hoping to grow with the local talent and this big prize money has done the trick to get some heavy hitters back into the competition.”
Casper’s Metro Coffee is also offering cash prizes for runners-up.
Competition will begin on Thursday, Sept. 2, with qualifying rounds to be hosted at the Ten Sleep Brewing Co. outdoor stage. Qualifying rounds will continue Friday, Sept. 3, with winners advancing the semifinals on Saturday, Sept. 4, and the grand finale on Sunday, Sept. 5.
As in past years, judging for the semifinals and grand finale will be handled by music professionals from across the region who also support and mentor the competing musicians.
The judges will also showcase their own songs with performances each night after the contests.
This year’s event also boasts an end-of-night live music lineup including Wyoming bands Red Butte of Casper, Shawn Hess and the Country Skillet of Laramie, and the Dystopians of Lander, in addition to performances by judges Sharon Martinson of Littlest Birds, Jason Burge of the Dauphin of Mississippi, Rigby Summer, April June, and John Poland.
This year’s competition also features new audience perks, thanks to support from Wyoming Whiskey. A $75 VIP ticket will get the holder access to all performances, plus a limited run, private reserve bottle of Wyoming Whiskey, access to a whiskey tasting and private space to mingle with the musicians.
For those who can’t attend in person but would like to support the event, for a $75 donation, they will receive a VIP package including the private reserve bottle and a four-disc compilation of songs from previous years of the competition
“It’s the home-grown music event of the year where musicians from all over the state meet and play together, and audiences discover the hidden gems of Wyoming talent,” Gardzelewski said. “Really our goal is to get everyone at every level doing the best they can and to use this prize money to get both the artists’ and the audience's attention. That wouldn’t have been possible without the generous donations from Wyoming Whiskey and Metro Coffee.”
Costs for the competition are supported by the Wyoming Arts Council and Wyoming Cultural Trust.
The Wyoming Arts Council and Wyoming Cultural Trust are also sponsoring the development of a documentary about the festival that highlights this homegrown Wyoming talent.
Follow www.facebook.com/Wyomingsingersongwriters and www.instagram.com/wyomingsingersongwriters for live streaming of the competition events. Competitors for the events must register online by Aug. 30. For more information, go to www.wyomingsinger-songwriters.com.