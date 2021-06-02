CHEYENNE - Each year, the Wyoming State Bar seeks nominations for the Pro Bono Awards, which recognize dedicated members of the legal profession who are committed to providing legal services to the poor in Wyoming.
People can nominate deserving individuals, groups and entities that perform exceptional work in the field of legal services to the poor, according to a press release. These awards will be presented at the Wyoming State Bar Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Cheyenne in September.
Award nomination forms and supporting materials must be received by 5 p.m. July 30. Nomination packets may be sent by mail to Wyoming State Bar at P.O. Box 109, Cheyenne, WY 82003 or emailed to Cathy Duncil at cduncil@wyomingbar.org.
Each attorney nominee must be a member in good standing with the Wyoming State Bar.
Additional materials such as news stories, magazine articles, or other appropriate commentaries may be included with a nomination. However, limit each nomination to 10 pages, including supporting materials and the award nomination form, which can be accessed at www.wyomingbar.org/for-lawyers/pro-bono/pro-bono-award-winners.
Questions should be directed to Duncil, pro bono coordinator, at 307-432-2105.