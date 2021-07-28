CHEYENNE – The public is invited to join the Wyoming State Museum at Tall Tales, a family day dedicated to the tall tales of the American West. From Paul Bunyan and his giant blue ox Babe, to Annie Oakley’s incredible shooting skills, organizers said this event will cover many of the legendary stories that shaped our region.
Family Days are sponsored by Scheels in Johnstown, Colorado, which makes these events free and open to everyone. This month will feature crafts, outdoor games and activities, storytelling, as well as visiting partners from the Cowgirls of the West Museum and the Laramie County Library.
The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne.
For more information, call 307-630-2573 or follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.