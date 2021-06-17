CHEYENNE – Auction bids are being accepted for the Game and Fish commissioner’s license from the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.
The license was provided by Commissioner Mark Jolovich and is being sold to support the WSGA Environmental Stewardship Program, which recognizes landowners who benefit both the land and wildlife through management practices, according to a press release.
Bidding is open through 5 p.m. June 30 and can be submitted through email to trenda@wysga.org or by calling 307-638-3942.
The minimum bid starts at $20,000 and must be in increments of $500. Details can be located at the Wyoming Stock Growers website at www.wysga.org or by calling 307-638-3942.
“This is a great opportunity for the avid hunter to take advantage of the open areas to hunt this fall, and assist in environmental stewardship across the state,” said Trenda Allen, Wyoming Stock Growers Association communications, publications and program director.
