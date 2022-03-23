It’s been 150 years this month since President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act into law. That was March 1, 1872.
As a Wyoming native who has been around quite a few decades, I have been to Yellowstone many times and in all seasons. It was even there Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the twin towers. Every trip was a marvel with stunning scenery and opportunities to view wildlife that were unprecedented.
My earliest recall is when I was about 10 years old. It’s vague, but I remember it snowing. I was enthralled because it was August and one of the first times I witnessed snow in summer. I remember looking out the car window at grizzly bears nearby. That’s before they moved garbage dumps to provide people-bear separation.
I’ve visited in the heart of winter riding a snowcoach with my friend Kate. We were dropped off at the trailhead leading to Lone Star Geyser. As the two of us skied off, pulling our sleds with gear, the other snowcoach riders waved goodbye. They were senior citizens from California, and they waived as if we’d never be seen again.
During that trip the mercury dipped to about minus 10. By morning, rime glistened on the ceiling of the tent as I rustled up the courage to get up and start the stove for coffee. Alas, I also recall the stove malfunctioned at that temperature and hot coffee was not to be had that morning.
Lone Star Geyser cooperated, though. Just as we skied up and waited a couple minutes, the geyser obligingly erupted, to our utter delight.
Next day we skied from our basecamp ogling bison in the distance, just making out their silhouettes through the dense snow flurry. A few days later we met the snowcoach, as scheduled, to get a lift back to the park entrance.
Two winters later I went the posh route. My friend, Teri, and I rode the snowcoach all the way to the lodge at Old Faithful. We stayed there and made daily forays skiing among the steaming hot springs and doing our best to give the lounging bison a wide berth.
I admit that having a hot shower and fancy dinner each night was a treat compared to the previous trek when Kate and I roughed it.
One evening I wandered out from the warmth of the lodge, swaddled in my puffy down coat. I walked over to Old Faithful and, right on time, it erupted in the moonlight. I was the sole observer aside from the elk lounging nearby. The Wyoming breeze made it feel well below zero, but the sight and solitude was amazing. Admittedly, I didn’t linger when the eruption ended.
Spring is also a delight in the park — just be ready for any type of weather. One year a group of us started out from West Yellowstone in early May. We went via bicycle on roads that had just opened from there to Old Faithful.
Our ride that day included blue skies and snow flurries; it was a mixed bag. Traffic was minimal as we pedaled to Old Faithful. While motorized traffic was quite low, the wildlife traffic was high, especially on the return trip.
Bison were problematic when they moseyed down the middle of the highway, making it impossible to pass. If a motorist happened along, I asked them to serve as a shield between me and the behemoths. But as the day wore on, traffic thinned and I was running out of light.
I pedaled on constant alert, fearing a bison or elk would pop out of the woods next to me. At one point I couldn’t wait for a car to come to go past a large bull. Instead, I pedaled as far from him as I could and put my bike into high gear. I glanced at him as I passed, and we were eye-to-eye. Luckily, he paid me no mind as I scurried past.
Thank goodness we all made it safely back to West Yellowstone by dusk. It was one of the best bike rides of my life.
I also went cycling in the fall one year. Friends joined me for my goal to bike up Sylvan Pass, starting from a campground along Yellowstone Lake. It was the final mountain pass on my quest to bike up and over every mountain pass on the Wyoming highway map.
During that trip, elk wandered through the campground. The bulls bugled not far away. While traffic was greatly reduced from summer volumes, there was enough to create elk jams. The largest happened when a massive bull decided to lounge alongside the highway. He brought traffic to a standstill.
Other times I’ve gone to Lamar Valley in late fall before roads closed just to see wildlife. I’ve observed wolves and grizzly bears — all from a safe distance.
I’ve not returned to Yellowstone in a couple years. I fear the increased traffic volumes might mar the experience. Still, my hat is off to President Ulysses S. Grant who had the foresight 150 years ago to make this our first national park.