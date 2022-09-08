Bison near Old Faithful

A bison lies on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park on June 22.

 AP File

JACKSON — The Porkchop Geyser in Yellowstone National Park’s Norris Geyser Basin was once a small hot spring, a blue pool that occasionally erupted.

But in 1985 the geyser changed: The Porkchop began “spouting,” sending plumes of water 20 to 30 feet high from a mostly dry crater. The roaring sound of the explosion could occasionally be heard from over a mile away, and in winter the spray created ice cones more than 20 feet high.

