Eva

Rawlins senior Eva Nitschke with her family after she signed her national letter of intent to run track for Chadron State College.

 Photo courtesy of Rawlins High School

RAWLINS — Rawlins High School senior Eva Nitschke is racing to the finish line of her track and field career.

The senior speedster signed her national letter of intent on Thursday, Feb. 2, to run at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus