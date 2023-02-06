RAWLINS — Rawlins High School senior Eva Nitschke is racing to the finish line of her track and field career.
The senior speedster signed her national letter of intent on Thursday, Feb. 2, to run at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
Nitschke said it was a weight lifted off her shoulders after she finalized her commitment to the Eagles.
“It feels really good. I didn’t realize how stressed I was until I finally signed the paper and put the pen down,” she said. “They have a really great educational program and I want to go into education. It’s also not too far from home so I can come and visit. I really loved the track team and it felt right at home when I visited.”
Nitschke runs the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, holding the school record for both. She also runs the 200 and 400
“My love for track started in the sixth grade when I was on the dance team. I was late to practice, so my coach threw me into the hurdles and I never left,” she said.
Her most memorable track memory at Rawlins High School came the first time she broke the school record in the 100-meter hurdles. “I didn’t realize it and while I was walking back to the finish line, my coach gave me the biggest hug,” she said.
Nitschke plans to become a teacher after she graduates college with the possibility of coaching track some day.