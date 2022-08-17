It was almost as if his brain didn’t know how to go on living.
That’s how Tracy Young described her struggle to understand what led her son, Alexandre Cole Young, to end his life in 2013.
Alexandre was a soccer player for the University of Wyoming. After four concussions, the part of his brain that made sense out of his life was no longer available to him, she said.
And after eight years since their son choose to kill himself, Young said she and her husband still haven’t gotten “over it,” as some friends and colleagues have suggested.
“You never get over it,” she said. “It’s still with us every single day.”
Preventing that pain, and the drive to head off both suicide and its impact on families, is something Young confronts on a regular basis through the Coalition of the Prevention of Suicide and Substance Abuse (CoPSSA) in Albany County.
Young is contracted by the county as a community engagement consultant. A lot of that work involves bringing together the various agencies and individuals that can help prevent suicides, she said.
Those connections are important because there is no one way to prevent suicides, Young said. Identifying who is at risk, providing health care resources and knowing how to intervene are part of the picture. But the solutions are more broad-reaching than the scope of most individual agencies.
CPSSA is a collaborative effort between Albany County, law enforcement agencies, the University of Wyoming, Cathedral Home, Ivinson Memorial Hospital and other clinics, counseling centers, nonprofit agencies and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
COVID-19 interrupted CoPSSA’s meetings and the coordination between the agencies, Young said, adding she’s happy to see the group revitalized.
The need is in the numbers, Young said.
"Suicide is a very serious public health concern everywhere,” she said. “In Wyoming, we tend to be in the top five annually.
According to COPSSA, the rate of suicide deaths per 100,000 in Wyoming is 26.9, nearly double the national average of 14 per 100,000.
What this means is that every two days, someone dies from suicide in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women; firearms are used 65% of the time.
Some reasons for the high numbers may also be rooted in culture and societal taboos.
Lou Farley, who coordinates the Survivors of Suicide support group in Laramie, said Wyoming’s tradition of individualism may prevent some people from getting help for mental health issues.
He said he has not heard of a proven way of preventing suicides. Also the spiritual director for Hospice of Laramie, Farley has 30 years of experience providing counseling services in Laramie.
“We have not arrived at an effective antidote to suicide culture,” he said.
That culture is exactly what Young and the others in CoPSSA are working to change. Young describes the process as a way of looking at suicide prevention on multiple fronts, in large and small ways.
Young compared the task to another cultural change that started with a group of parents who wanted to prevent their high school students from drinking and driving.
“The best example is MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving),” she said. “It took 30 years to change the DUI rates in the country. But from 2003-13, underage drinking was reduced by 30% in Albany County.”
MADD worked for small changes: changes in underage drinking laws, stiffer penalties for drunk driving and safe ride home programs, Young said.
“These are all small things, hard to measure,” she said. But their efforts also changed the culture from “everybody does it” to “it is not acceptable.”
Locally, Young said people can look at everyday decisions that can make death by suicide easier for someone considering it. Examples, she said, are the use of gun locks or designing multi-story buildings that are hard to exit from the roof or higher floors.
Initiatives include reducing the use of alcohol and other drugs, Young said, because “alcohol is a factor is so many suicides.”