...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND
THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431,
432, AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429,
430, 431, 432, AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph.
Gusts 45 mph possible Friday afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
RAWLINS – The week of Oct. 23 – 29 was declared Childhood Cancer Awareness Week in Rawlins by Mayor Terry Weickum during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The proclamation Weickum signed also declared the month of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
According to the proclamation, American Cancer Fund for Children and Kids Cancer Connection reports that cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children in the United States. It is detected in more than 16,000 of the nation’s young people each year.
Weickum said that one in five of the nation's children loses his or her battle with cancer. Many infants, children and teens will suffer from long-term effects of comprehensive treatment; that includes secondary cancers. It is estimated that 400,000 children and adolescents are diagnosed with cancer globally each year.
Ribbons of Hope is a charitable organization designed to raise funds to benefit Carbon County residents who are battling cancer. The funds may be used by the patient for travel expenses or other expenses related to their cancer treatment. This is a non-profit organization that is made up of volunteers in Carbon County that have been touched by someone diagnosed with cancer.
A representative from Ribbons of Hope was also present at the meeting. As of Tuesday, Oct. 18, the organization has helped out 209 applicants in Carbon County with assistance. The total amount that has been given out since it was started is $191,435.79.
This year alone, Ribbons of Hope has given out 37 grants, totaling $37,000. The organization will be hosting a turkey trot, which is a 5K run/walk. It will be held on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24.