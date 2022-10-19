Image one

The week of Oct. 23 – 29 was declared Childhood Cancer Awareness Week in Rawlins by Mayor Terry Weickum during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

 Rawlins Times Photo

The proclamation Weickum signed also declared the month of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

