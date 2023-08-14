This year our grandson stays two weeks and time is flying fast. A nine year old can steal your heart. I wish the days would last.

We finished planting fence posts. It was time to head on in. We grabbed a stack of grandma’s cookies from the cookie bin.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus