August and September reminds me of when I was a teen. We’d be loading horses tight without a smidgen in between.
The horses filled our 69 cornbinder to the gills, while roaring with each shift of gears and heading for the hills.
...A thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Carbon County through 1215 PM MDT... At 1130 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 11 miles west of Elk Mountain, or 31 miles east of Rawlins, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Elk Mountain and Arlington. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 241 and 277. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
August and September reminds me of when I was a teen. We’d be loading horses tight without a smidgen in between.
The horses filled our 69 cornbinder to the gills, while roaring with each shift of gears and heading for the hills.
Bechler Meadows campground in the hills of Yellowstone is where we’d set up camp and for a week we’d be alone.
We saddled well broke geldings for the fishermen to ride. Pack horses carried gear in canvas bags hung from their side.
Dad would ride old Shortcut as the lead to set the pace. We’d be scattered hell to breakfast if a horse should break to race.
I’d be riding Stretch, and always bringing up the rear, while leading three pack horses with the fish and camping gear.
We’d cross the Bechler River then our campsite came to view. There weren't a soul for miles. ‘Twas a campers’ dream come true.
The cook tent wasn’t spacious, but was large enough to fit a wood stove and the campsite table big enough for six.
The horses would be grazing on their Bechler Meadows food. While the cook tent would be wafting smells to get you in the mood.
That night around the table we’d have steak and spuds to eat, with homemade butter slathered on the hand picked corn so sweet.
The men all played Gin Rummy and while adding up the points would share Kentucky Bourbon just to “loosen up their joints.”
We’d talk about the River, how their fishing trip came true. I’d warn about the bear sign that we'd seen while packing through.
The risk of seeing grizzlies wouldn’t keep the men away. I could see excitement in their eyes. Then off to hit the hay.
I’d make a final check on horses’ halters tied up tight. And pray that not a hungry bear would visit in the night.
An old bull elk would sound his bugle. Others chimed on in. They’d bugle into daylight making sleep a might too thin.
I’d stoke the stove with split pinewood. Then hit the Coleman light. And try to sleep while listening to the Bechler Meadows night.
Bryce Angell is a poet of cowboys, farm life and poems of everyday life. He located in Island Park, Idaho. He can be reached via email at angellranch62@gmail.com.
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.