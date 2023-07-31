This dude ranch is much nicer than most ranches I have seen. The cowboys feed us hay and oats, yet keep us mighty lean.
I heard one cowboy say, “A horse whose stomach’s fat and round, will let the saddle slip on down. The dude will hit the ground.”
This dude ranch is much nicer than most ranches I have seen. The cowboys feed us hay and oats, yet keep us mighty lean.
I heard one cowboy say, “A horse whose stomach’s fat and round, will let the saddle slip on down. The dude will hit the ground.”
Well, stayin’ in this corral is what I’d like to do today. But haulin’ all these city dudes is how I earn my stay.
Today I’ll prob’y get a dude whose sippin’ on the sauce. He’ll be hollerin’ out his cowboy drawl then wave and say, “Hi Hoss.”
He’ll be tryin’ to impress his gal. She’ll laugh at all his jokes. I wish they’d give me earplugs. I would tune out all these folks.
I’d rather have a dude who’ll sit the saddle nice and quiet. And maybe if I’m lucky he’ll be workin’ on his diet.
Well there’s a city dude I swear he’s bigger than a tree. And chompin’ down a doughnut. Now he has his eye on me.
He’s wearing Justin cowboy boots. Is that a Stetson hat? His shiny brand new belt buckle is pinchin’ up the fat.
He points in my direction. Says, “I’d like to ride that horse.” The cowboy says, “He’s kinda rank. He might be your remorse.”
The city dude walked over and then stood at my left side. He looked a little nervous. Said, “I’m up for this horse ride.”
I’ll lay my ears straight back and then I’ll snort and show my teeth! That fella needs to know that very soon I’ll be his grief.
He tries to get a foothold but the stirrup’s up too high. I’ll keep my wits about me then I’ll fool him on the sly.
He climbs up on the rail fence and then tries to make a leap. I do the side step, just in time. I really have quick feet.
He hits all fours and bites the dirt. Oh what a dusty cloud! The cowboys come a runnin’. I’m surrounded by a crowd.
I could be in some trouble. Hope the city dude won’t sue. ‘Cuz the next job waitin’ for me is a tube of Elmer’s Glue.
Two friendly dudes soon help him and he climbs up on my back. I guess the fun is over and we're gettin’ back on track.
So why am I expected to haul this biggest hunk of flesh? It’s the life of every dude horse and for that I must confess.
Let's get this horse ride over and we’ll finish out the course! It’s just another day for me, a dumb and old dude horse.
Bryce Angell is a poet of cowboys, farm life and poems of everyday life. He located in Island Park, Idaho. He can be reached via email at angellranch62@gmail.com.
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.