Paddleboards are a fun way to enjoy Wyoming’s waters and catch a few sunrays, but don’t forget to bring along a life jacket. Paddleboards, under Wyoming boating regulations, are considered a watercraft and users are required to have a life jacket when on the paddleboard.
Boating without proper life jackets is one of the most common watercraft-related violations in Wyoming and it’s dangerous. To be lawful and safe on a paddleboard:
— Each person on the paddleboard needs a life jacket.
— Life jackets must be properly sized for each person, U.S. Coast Guard approved and in good condition. This means they cannot be waterlogged, torn or have straps broken or missing.
— Life jackets also need to be readily accessible or worn.
— Children 12 years old and under are required to wear a life jacket on the paddleboard.
Paddlers can learn more about safe boating by visiting https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Boating-and-Watercraft.
Jim Seeman,
Buffalo game warden