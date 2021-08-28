It’s too soon to know how the discovery of two aquatic invasive species (AIS) will impact Flaming Gorge. But the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be monitoring the reservoir closely. When new populations of AIS are introduced to a water body, many different factors can dictate how well they establish and how they may affect that system. Water quality, temperature and substrate can influence how AIS like curly pondweed and New Zealand mudsnails will impact the reservoir and its users.
Unfortunately, eradicating AIS after they are established can be nearly impossible. New Zealand mudsnails are able to sense threats — including changes in water chemistry — and can close themselves off to avoid harm, using what’s called an operculum. New Zealand mudsnails are a grazing species that can outcompete other macroinvertebrates for food, disrupting a crucial part of the food web. Curly pondweed can grow fast and overtake infrastructure. For example, at Keyhole Reservoir, Game and Fish has to use water rakes to manually remove curly pondweed surrounding boat ramps and recreation areas to limit its impact to recreationists and limit the spread on watercrafts.
Boaters have a big role in stopping the spread of AIS and minimizing impacts to water users. These discoveries at the Gorge are another important reminder to always stop at AIS check stations and clean, drain and dry all watercraft and recreational equipment between every water, even within our own state.