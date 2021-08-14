Preference points are a way for hunters to improve their odds of drawing a full-priced license, especially in a hard-to-draw hunt area. The more points you have, the better chance to compete in the draw. Most hunters use preference points in effort to draw a license for a bull or buck of their chosen species. You can apply for preference points between July 1 and Nov. 1 on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website for:
-- Resident and nonresident moose
-- Resident and nonresident full price bighorn sheep
-- Nonresident elk
-- Nonresident deer
-- Nonresident antelope
Prices vary depending on species and residency.
Hunters must purchase a preference point at least every two years or they will lose your balance. For moose and bighorn sheep hunters, you can purchase points or apply for a license every two years to keep accumulating. Youth can start buying preference points the year they turn 12 years old (must be 12 by Dec. 31).
Preference points can be used to apply for a license in any hunt area. If you draw your first choice license, your points are used and you have to wait a year to start buying again.
If you’re ready to dive into preference points, learn how to read the drawing odds to see how points can help come application time.