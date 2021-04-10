Betrayed.
The heartland of America, the flyover states, the silent majority, is being shot in the back by our elected officials every day. Some pundits have called it the republican party shooting itself in the foot. That’s too mild a definition for my taste.
Anyone who watched Biden’s so-called press conference knows what is being done to us at the national level.
First amendment rights disappearing. Press, speech and religious freedom hanging on by a thread while a fence bars us from petitioning our congress for a redress of grievances.
Peaceful assembly is still fine as long as you are ANTIFA or BLM or any other Democrat-supported group. Just don’t be conservative.
Everything bad that Biden has created or done is the fault of Trump, while everything good that Trump did is credited to Biden. Up is down and night is day.
As I often do I wonder how these politicians can look you right in the eye, or straight into the camera, and tell you something exactly the opposite of the truth. Don’t they know we were all watching the news too? That we saw what happened and who did it? Still the lies are continued until you just give up and say “OK, you’re right.”
Well, he is not right. Joe Biden is wrong. Leave the Chinese to their bloody ways because they have a different culture. Rejoin the Paris Accords so we can pay China to pollute for the next 10 years. Rejoin the Iran treaty and send another pallet of money to them in the dark of night. Sit and watch while North Korea restarts their missile program. Soon they will have one powerful enough to reach the U.S. Won’t that be fun?
Federalize the election system, completely ignoring the Constitution, the law of the land, taking rights away from the states and insuring that Democrats will never again lose the White House. It’s simple, just give the vote to everyone who can cross the border and gain access to our country.
If it keeps up, how many years will it be before we are just like the miserable countries they are fleeing? We have a president so weak the Chinese and North Koreans thumb their nose at him in public.
Iran increases their activity all over the middle east. The Houthi rebels resurge in Yemen. No one respects the strength of America any longer and it only took 58 days.
Taiwan, Hong Kong and all of South east Asia have been thrown under the CCCP bus. Our enemies know that our leader cannot think on his feet. He needs time just to know where he is.
Any real attack, whether military or not, will easily get through. Our own military has been neutered by social experiments. You can’t spend military dollars on transgender surgeries. Militaries need to train and be ready to fight and win. Their job is to kill the enemy before the enemy can kill us, and the wolves are at the gate. How long before the wolves are at the front door?
An investigative report on NewsMax at our southern border found airline tickets, passports, drivers licenses from Cuba, wet clothing that they simply changed out of and left. A local reporter in Del Rio Texas found clear evidence, including directions to locations in the U.S., that the surge and crossings are very well-organized and planned. Who is doing the funding is not yet known but locals are working on it.
You know the FBI won’t look into it. If there is still anyone in America, that is, will to say anyone in the FBI is not political, step forward. We can get you help.
The Secret Service is actually trying to do illegal acts to protect Hunter Biden from the loss of a firearm. He should be in jail. If I threw a handgun in a trash can and then couldn’t find it, I would be in a federal pen, you would too. But not a Biden. The Secret Service denies any involvement, of course, but the store owner is quite positive.
You already know about the misnamed HR 1, the “For the People Act.” It violates the Constitution and federalizes the election process, a complete betrayal of the American People.
That’s bad enough, but do you know how our own state legislature is letting you down? Betraying their absolute duty to protect the rights of the people from the federal government. The state is the first line of defense, and that can be a problem.
Since 1890, Wyoming primaries have been won the candidate with the most votes, a plurality, not a majority. This system is fine as long as both the voters and the candidates can be depended on to act in a reasonably honest fashion.
Reasonably honest no longer happens in the Democratic Party. Liz Cheney said she was glad the voters in Wyoming don’t cheat. Guess what? I got news for her.
Cheating is why we have governors like Matt Meade and Mark Gordon. Real-life Charlie Brown and slightly more liberal than conservative. Every primary for the last 20 years has seen 10,000-15,000 Democrats switch to Republican, just for the primary, in order to get a less-than-conservative, a RINO, on the Republican ticket (this last reported in 2018 by the Casper Star-Tribune.
Then, during the election, the busy, hardworking people of Wyoming, not wanting a Democrat, vote the R and we get Mark Gordon. I do not trust him to protect our liberties during times like now when they are under such serious threat.
I had high hopes this year as a bill was before the Senate that would have made primaries a majority vote with run off if necessary. The Senate Committee killed it 15-14. A betrayal that we will pay for I assure you.
Must have been enough Rinos there to sway things. The problem was more than clear. Fixing an obvious problem is avoided, yet they have time to name a highway after a Senator.
The Senator is one Hank Coe. I’ve tangled with him a few times, wiley old soul. The slickest politician I’ve had the displeasure to meet.
He managed six times to kill pro-gun bills to end gun-free zones and still won accolades from the NRA. Of course that fine institution didn’t really know him. I’m sure there are many still in the Wyoming Senate who admire his work and he may yet kill this year’s bill. Have to admire that.
A second amendment protection bill did pass the Senate but it was so watered down the original sponsor voted no. It was weakened at the request of law enforcement, to protect them.
So what it comes down to is when — not if — Pelosi’s troops decide to enforce whatever unconstitutional executive order Biden signs, it’s up to us. As it should be, I guess.
We needed a runoff bill and term limits? Nope, didn’t happen. Second amendment protection, kind of sort of. At least, so far, they haven’t raised taxes. Not sure what happens to brain cells when some one gets elected. I think UW should study that.