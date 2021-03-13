I have mentioned before, more than once that I have been a Constitutionalist since the ripe old age of 14, over five decades now.
That is to me a badge of honor but has carried some problems as well. Problems that many more people are learning about now.
During the Clinton years the First Lady instituted a list of types of people considered a threat. At the top of that list was all those who study the Constitution and/or carry a copy of it on their person. I did then and do now.
Today we are under threat once again. Biden’s national security team has issued a warning about domestic terrorism and guess which group is at the top of their list of problem types? MAGA followers. I am thrilled to announce at this time that I am once again on the list. Pretty sure anyway.
Like I said, a badge of honor. Doesn’t worry me much at all, but I’ll tell you what does: A president with codes to launch nuclear missiles who has two significant issues; the obvious onset of dementia and who, I strongly suspect, is a very close friend of the CCCP. Far too close.
I am not the only one, either. Thirty-one Democrat senators have sent a letter to Biden insisting that he not be the only one with the authority to know and use those codes.
In fact, they want a committee to decide if it ever came to the use of nukes.
A committee; think about that. When did Congress or any committee ever make a decision in a timely manner? Understand that should we ever be attacked, the absolute maximum amount of time we would have to respond is 33 minutes.
Not even 100 days in office and Biden is firing missiles at Syria in lieu of Iran. By now everyone — or nearly everyone — knows that negotiations with Iran on behalf of the Democratic Party have been going on for some time. It amazes me how many people think that the end justifies any means.
Even treason.
When you go to a foreign country in secret and negotiate with its leader against the policies of the duly-elected president of your own country, it is treason.
Not just a violation of the Logan act, treason. However, if you are a Democrat it means a cabinet position. What has our nation become?
Betraying national sovereignty, restarting middle east wars, opening the southern border for invasion, our new president is leading the nation down a road to national suicide.
He is doing it for the same reason McConnell and Pelosi worked so hard to kill term limits. If Trump had been allowed to continue his work and actually fix things, they wouldn’t have a job.
Tearing down America has the added benefit of possibly getting a position in the new world order. You know, the one Bush senior talked about.
The CCCP does not necessarily want to be a global government entity unless they happen to be at the top of the heap. They just want the U.S. weakened for now, and boy, are we on the way.
In Nigeria ,317 teenage girls are taken by a Muslim terrorist group. Very unlikely this would have occurred with Trump in the White House. He wouldn’t have stood for it.
A strong America is good not just for Americans, it’s good for the world and we have possibly the weakest leader we have ever had. A real Manchurian candidate.
While the Democrat Party marches in lockstep, the Republicans are dealing with several divisions, mainly to do with Trump.
The party is changing in what I consider good ways and a lot of the “Old Guard” do not like it. In spite of Republicans like McConnell and his ilk, we are trying to get back to our Jeffersonian roots.
Unfortunately, Liz Cheney was raised in the “Old Guard” and will always be a member of it. The “Old Guard” has to go and they know it. Everything fights for survival, even old political ideals.
One of the main differences is fairly obvious, America first. Both political parties were really trying to force us into the “New World Order.” That “New World Order” will gradually eliminate borders, erase any national sovereignty and identity.
The people of England recognized the danger several years ago. That started the Brexit move. It is interesting to note that almost half the British population has no problem with being European rather than English. I will always be American. An American born and raised in the sage and wind.
HB1 is an obvious move to lock down a one-party system and guarantee the Democratic Party its power permanently. If passed and allowed to go into power, this law will be the end of America as we know it.
It will be the culmination of the efforts to take our nation past the welfare states of Europe and straight to socialism or fascism.
The cancel culture is the main tool of the change but its appearance in our country is not a new thing. The first national leader to use cancel culture effectively was Vladimir Lenin of Russia, a murderous communist whose statue adorns a small park in Seattle.
Every communist leader since has used the same method. Cancel anyone who disagrees, cancel and change history, cancel the heroes of society. Remove and denigrate the religion of the country, because without faith, hope dies, and without hope people are weakened and easier to control.
If you can take a people to that point, then assure the destruction of the economy, a people will be terrified and more likely to accept any cost that gives them security.