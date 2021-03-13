Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THIS WEEKEND... ...WINTER STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR MAJORITY OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...BLIZZARD WARNINGS GO INTO EFFECT FOR A LARGE SWATH OF THE REGION OVERNIGHT TONIGHT AND CONTINUE THROUGH SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Central Carbon County, including the city of Rawlins. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this evening. For the Blizzard Warning, from 11 PM MST this evening to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and result in drifting snow on area roadways. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Area livestock will be severely impacted if not protected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&