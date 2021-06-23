Years ago I took a writing class. I chose to write about “The New Right vs. Public Schools.” In my opening statement I wrote. Zealots and extremists ... have led a conservation reform movement called the “New Right.” One article written back then warned that “the New Right has loosened the dogs of war against the public schools ... with deadly moral righteousness the New Right is undermining the educational integrity of the public schools.”
Some of the targets of this movement have changed, but one thing remains the same. Censorship. Zealots have censored public education for years and continues to do so.
One of the reasons for the current backlash against the proposed curriculum changes on racism is that it will let the “truth genie” out of the box.
Those crying foul now about the “indoctrination” of our children are really trying to rewrite history. For, the history of the United States contains sordid chapters many would like to forget.
They include things like the Sand Creek Massacre and the destruction of Black Tulsa. From the beginning of the European invasion of the American continent, natives were slain and their lands were stolen. Our country was built on the destruction of the natives already living here. And was colonized using slave labor and indentured servants.
Detractors are asserting that telling the truth will make children ashamed of their ancestors and demoralize them. Instead truth enlightens and helps ensure we don’t keep repeating those atrocities.
Contrary to the accusations and assertions of some, that doesn’t mean that we have to wear sackcloth for the sins of our ancestors. But, it does mean that freedom and civil liberties for all should be paramount in our constitutional pursuit.
Social conservatives quote the constitution when it serves their purpose, but ignore it when it doesn’t. For we have repeatedly ignored those idealistic precepts.
Back in the ‘80s Mel and Norma Gabler were prominent censors. They asserted that the curriculum in public schools unfairly forced children to do their own decision making. They posited that public school curriculum has been the direct cause of crime, permissiveness, incest and adultery. In other words, everything wrong in their view was caused by giving children too much truth and information. Instead they supported indoctrination and rote learning.
Censorship continues today. For it is difficult not to be curious and open-minded when free inquiry is allowed. But, special interests do not want their agenda questioned.
Uncensored education encourages inquiring minds. Quality education teaches students to appraise evidence, weigh arguments thoroughly, to question and to seek alternatives. Critical thinking produces sounder decisions than rote indoctrination. Yet, narrow agendas of political zealots continue to discourage free inquiry.
Anytime objectionable school literature is detected in the public schools, censorship raises its ugly head.
As an example, the following question in a text book was criticized as invasion of privacy. “What are some commonplace experiences that cause fear in people? How might people deal with them? Choose one of these experiences and tell how you think you would deal with it.”
In a ‘80s interview with a book publisher he said, “When standards in the area of multicultural, multiracial and multiethnic content were set, fundamentalists called these new books anti-American, anti-Christian and obscene. One of the most extreme reactions happened in Charleston. Nearly all the textbooks were removed for review.”
Present tirades of special interests echo those comments.
While courts have ruled that schools do not have the right to sanitize books simply because special interest groups object, censorship continues.
Texas has been an egregious offender. For years they have reviewed textbooks before buying them. If they find objectionable content, they insist it be removed. Book publishers have been outraged, but Texas is one of the largest customers. And they can’t afford to publish multiple versions. Consequently, Texas decides the content of most school textbooks.
Trying to censor all sordid historical events from school curriculum doesn’t solve problems, it just creates more sordid history. Nor does it help build pride and patriotism. Only critical examination of facts helps promote change.