For some inexplicable reason, the Corona Virus became a political issue. Instead of being a national emergency where everyone rallied to win the war on this virus, political lines were drawn and public health officials became the enemy.
Many people refused to wear masks. Now, many are refusing to get immunized. As we seek herd immunity and a return to normal, these choices are slowing the amazing progress scientists made developing vaccines against the virus. Inevitably there will be consequences for those choices.
And to make things even more confusing, there are conspiracy theories out there that vaccines contain chips to enable “someone” to track and spy upon us.
On the other hand, there are genuine concerns. Some are medically unable to get shots and some are genuinely fearful of them. While it is hoped that as more and more people are safely getting shots and resuming a back to near normal life, fear of them and reluctance to vaccinate will diminish. For, reluctance is delaying the herd immunity needed to fully return to normal.
To put fears in perspective I saw a clever cartoon. It was noted that we have eaten hot dogs and chicken nuggets for years without worrying what is in them. Why are we worrying about what in is the vaccine?
Seriously, enough people have been vaccinated to assure those truly apprehensive that they are safe.
It is one thing to have genuine fears and ignorance about the severity of the virus, but it is especially egregious to see citizens harass and demonize those who are trying to help all of us. It has become increasingly clear how abused and bullied those in our health profession have been this last year, especially those in charge of public health offices.
The Corona Virus crisis joins the list of other crises out there that are being complicated by a pervasive rejection of science and professionals. In a country filled with well-educated citizens, amazing advances in space travel, outstanding progress in medical procedures and computer technology, primitive superstitions and conspiracy theories are inhibiting our progress in conquering the most challenging medical virus to affect mankind living on this earth in a hundred years.
Science is an ongoing study. When Corona Virus reared its ugly head, the medical community was as blind-sided as the rest of us. But with their expertise they tried various procedures, gathered and compiled data, studied the behavior of the virus and shared with us their progress. Their partners in labs developed vaccines. It seemed an eternity, but when you consider how many years it took to develop other vaccines, their efforts were stellar.
Unfortunately, we have become used to miracles and instant gratification. Many fail to appreciate their accomplishments. They should be our heroes and not be vilified because they failed to perform miracles.
Those vaccinated are wanting to resume normal lives. They are losing patience with those who refuse to do their part. Restaurants, bars, airlines, universities and sports facilities are talking about proof of vaccine to fly, enter establishments and attend school.
Many are crying foul and that their rights are being violated.
These requirements are not new. Remember the signs requiring shirts and shoes in private businesses. And parents enrolling their children in school have been required to show vaccine records for years.
Marching to your own drummer is very popular in Wyoming. We have one of the lowest rates of vaccination in the country. It is disappointing to see lack of concern for what our choices mean to our fellow man. Consequently, way too many of our citizens have died.
Of course, your health choices are your own. They do, however, come with consequences. The time is coming when the piper will be paid.
Barbara Parsons is a longtime Rawlins resident. She writes a gardening column and occasional editorials for the Rawlins Times.