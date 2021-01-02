It is the thing that always defines a nation. How is it that a nation that produced people like Audie Murphy, Neil Armstrong and Captain Sullenberger cannot find a justice or judge with the courage to protect the Constitution of this country.
The governor and lt. governor of Georgia are perfect examples of what happens when you sell out to a foreign nation and lack any morality or love of your own country.
I have become disgusted with the elected and judicial leadership of our country and state. Really didn’t expect much from Mark Gordon or any of our state leaders so no surprises there. But the way in which Liz Cheney and John Barrasso have let us down is appalling.
Even our own electoral college delegation has abandoned President Trump. I hear a lot of, well we just have to suffer for a couple years and fix it. Has anyone been paying attention?
Once the left, the Democratic party, steals an election, they never let go of control.
I was in the northwest when they were swallowed up by the California virus. First Washington, I think it was 1996. A governor’s race, close but not extremely so.The Republican won and the Democrats demanded a recount. A little closer but the Republican still won. The democrat demanded another recount — — see where this is going? Republican won again but a little tighter. One last recount and finally enough for the Democrats to win.
They found ballots in boxes under desks, in closets, even in the trunk of a car. Just about anywhere you could think of until they had control of the state.
Make no mistake, that is what they have in mind for the entire country. Anything that Trump put in place, no matter how good, will be removed if possible. The left truly does not have much concern for the country or it’s people. Just power over them.
President Trump accomplished more positive for America in his first three years than any president in our history, and he did it against fierce and unrelenting opposition. Now that opposition may be in a position of power. It does not matter to them the cost to our country, the end justifies the means.
It is said that all it takes for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing. Well, a lot of good people here in America have been doing a lot of nothing. In places like Georgia and Pennsylvania; when the opportunity arose to do something, to refuse to leave the tabulating room when the Democrats ordered them to, they walked away.
Yes, I was not there It was not me or my family that was threatened. You’re quite right, so I can only tell you what I would have done and what I believe should have been done. In their hands, those who walked out of the tabulating rooms held the future of the last free nation on earth. From the stories on the news I believe many of them realize that.
The two ladies who reported and testified about what they saw in Georgia have been fired and barred from even observing the count in January. Makes it pretty clear what they have planned. They did the right thing and are paying the price. Who will come to their aid?
I would not have walked out, I would have raised hell immediately. At threat to my life you ask. Many years ago I swore to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. You can’t get more constitutional than our elections and I have never been released from that oath, nor would I want to be.
We have to start fighting back in every facet of our daily lives. The socialists have been allowed to run rampant across America for at least 50 years. It’s time we grew a pair and stood up, if it’s not too late. If so it’s time to fight back.
Let it begin with declaring the PC police extinct. I will no longer be told what to do or how to act. I will say what is on my mind and not apologize for it. If I see someone attempting to shame another, I will stop it immediately. I will not allow the state to close me down. I will tell everyone who will listen the horrible damage caused by the shutdowns, how it far exceeds that caused by the virus.
The most horrifying enemy attack you can face is the one that comes from what you considered a friendly quarter. We are now facing enemies from within our own ranks. Liz Cheney, Mitch McConnell, FOX News, several Republican senators and congressmen including John Barrasso. They say accept it, move on, nothing to see here.
This is a gut punch for everyone who believes in fighting on, in not giving up. And many will surrender, will look and say we might as well quit. We can’t fight them all. Besides maybe there wasn’t any fraud.
Here is a thought, “The party told you to reject all evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” George Orwell, “1984.”
You may, of course, do as you choose. As for me, I will never give up. I will support President Trump till the second he asks me to stop. Thenceforth, I will find ways to subvert and fight for another chance.